สีดอโฮปควรมีโอกาสในชีวิตเช่นเดียวกันกับพังน้ำเพชรหรือไม่?

พังน้ำเพชร ฆ่าควาญช้างตายมาสามศพ นายสัตวแพทย์เผด็จ ศิริดำรง ผู้อำนวยการโรงพยาบาลสัตว์เนินพลับหวาน พัทยา ได้เขียนเรื่องของพังน้ำเพชรเอาไว้ว่าพี่หนูนาหรือกัญจนา ศิลปอาชา ได้ไปรับพังน้ำเพชรมาไว้ที่ปางช้างภัทร เลี้ยงดูอย่างดีด้วยการปรับพฤติกรรม (Behavior modification) ให้ความรัก หัดให้พังน้ำเพชรเข้าสังคมกับช้างด้วยกันช้างด้วยกันมีกระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคม (Socialization) ในการอบรมสั่งสอนช้างให้อยู่รวมกันในฝูง มีวินัยได้พังน้ำเพชรแม้จะดุร้าย แต่ก็ยังได้รับโอกาสในชีวิตไม่ได้ถูกขังเดี่ยวไปตลอดชีวิต แต่ให้เวลาและความรัก บวกการอบรมเลี้ยงดูปรับพฤติกรรมและกระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคมที่ถูกต้องเพื่อเยียวยาจิตใจและแผลในใจของพังน้ำเพชรให้กลับคืนสู่สังคมของทั้งช้างและคนได้พังน้ำเพชร กลับมาติดควาญช้าง มี attachment กับคนและช้าง พังน้ำเพชรรู้จักที่จะรัก รักพี่ควาญช้าง ปรับตัวเข้ากับโขลงช้างเชือกอื่น ๆ ได้ รักในช้างด้วยกันเอง พังน้ำเพชรเริ่มมีความไว้วางใจ (Trust) ในช้างด้วยกัน มีความไว้วางใจในมนุษย์ แผลในใจของพังน้ำเพชร ค่อย ๆ ได้รับการเยียวยาอย่างช้า ๆทั้งหมดทั้งปวง เป็นไปตามหลักจิตวิทยา ว่าด้วยการปรับพฤติกรรม และ กระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคมการปรับพฤติกรรม โดยใช้หลักจิตวิทยานั้น มีรากฐานอยู่ 4 อย่างได้แก่ การให้รางวัลเมื่อคนหรือสัตว์แสดงพฤติกรรมที่พึงปรารถนา อาจจะกอดหรือให้น้ำอ้อยสักชิ้น ก็ได้ เมื่อเราชมเด็ก หรือเราให้รางวัลสัตว์เมื่อสัตว์ทำความดีที่เราปรารถนาล้วนแล้วแต่เป็นการเสริมแรงทางบวกทั้งสิ้น รางวัลนั้นอาจจะเป็นรางวัลภายนอกหรือเป็นรางวัลภายในก็ได้ทั้งนั้น ถ้าใช้เป็น ต้องใช้อย่างถูกต้องเหมาะสมเป็นการถอนสิ่งเร้าที่ไม่ชอบออกไป ถ้ามีพฤติกรรมที่ปรารถนา เช่น กระตุกโซ่จูงสุนัข จนกว่าสุนัขจะหยุดดื้อ อันนี้อานนท์ทำเป็นประจำ เวลาเอ็นดูจะวิ่งดื้อ ไม่ฟังอานนท์ กระตุกโซ่เบา ๆ จนกว่าจะนิ่งและหยุด การฝึกม้า (Horse training) ของชาติตะวันตกนั้นใช้การเสริมแรงทางลบค่อนข้างมาก เพราะม้าโดยธรรมชาติเป็นสัตว์ที่พยศ เลยมีความจำเป็นเป็นการให้สิ่งเร้าที่ไม่พึงปรารถนาของสิ่งมีชีวิตนั้น ๆ เมื่อสิ่งมีชีวิตนั้น ๆ กระทำในพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงปรารถนา เช่น การตี การใช้ตะขอสับ การล่ามโซ่ไม่ให้ไปไหน หากมีพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงปรารถนา จำเป็นในบางคราว แต่หลีกเลี่ยงได้ก็ไม่ควรใช้ ถ้าไม่จำเป็นการถอนสิ่งที่สิ่งมีชีวิตนั้นชอบออกไปเมื่อสิ่งมีชีวิตนั้นทำพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงปรารถนา เช่น ห้ามเด็กดูการ์ตูน ถ้าทำพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงปรารถนาได้แก่ การโดดเรียน เป็นต้น หรือการขังเดี่ยวสีดอโฮปไปตลอดชีวิต เพราะสีดอโฮปเกเร การตัดขาดสิ่งแวดล้อมจากคนและช้างตัวอื่น ๆ คือการขังเดี่ยวสีดอโฮป จัดว่าเป็นการลงโทษทางลบที่ร้ายแรงมาก เพราะช้างเป็นสัตว์สังคม ต้องการความรักและปฏิสัมพันธ์กับทั้งคนและกับช้างด้วยกันรูปแบบในการปรับพฤติกรรมทั้งสี่แบบนี้สรุปลงในรูปด้านล่างได้ดังนี้การปรับพฤติกรรม อาจจะต้องใช้ ทั้ง สี่วิธี สลับกันไปอย่างเหมาะสม ไม่ใช่ใช้แค่อย่างใดอย่างหนึ่ง เพียงอย่างเดียว ต้องปรับให้เหมาะสมกับคนและสัตว์ที่เราต้องการฝึกดัดพฤติกรรม แต่ละคน แต่ละตัว ต้องไม่เหมือนกันพังน้ำเพชรนั้น เมื่อได้รับโอกาสในชีวิต ผ่านการปรับพฤติกรรมโดยควาญช้าง และผ่านกระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคมแล้ว ก็เข้ากับช้างตัวอื่นได้ เกิดความไว้วางใจในมนุษย์ แผลในใจได้รับการเยียวยาในระดับหนึ่ง กลับเข้าสู่สังคมได้ รักคนเป็น รักช้างด้วยกันได้ และพังน้ำเพชร ก็เริ่มต้นเป็นผู้ให้ ด้วยการรับและดูแลช้างต่ออื่น ช่วยขัดเกลาทางสังคมให้กับช้างตัวผู้อื่นมาใหม่ ใช่ครับ พังน้ำเพชร เริ่มทำหน้าที่พี่เลี้ยงช้าง ให้กับลูกช้างและช้างตัวอื่นผู้มาใหม่ น่ารักไหมครับ?ใช่ครับ พังน้ำเพชร เริ่มเยียวยาแผลในใจ เข้มแข็งและเติบโตพอที่จะรู้จักให้และดูแลคนอื่นหรือช้างตัวอื่นได้ออเดรย์ เฮปเบิร์น ดาราดังฮอลีวู้ด เคยกล่าวไว้ว่า เมื่อเราโตขึ้นและเข้มแข็งพอ เรามีมือสองข้าง มือหนึ่งเพื่อช่วยเหลือตัวเอง และอีกมือหนึ่งเพื่อช่วยเหลือคนอื่นตัดกลับมาที่สีดอโฮปสีดอ หมายถึงช้างตัวผู้ที่ไม่มีงา หรือมีงาเล็กมาก คำนี้มาจากภาษาบาลี มีความหมายว่าขาดหรือไม่สมบูรณ์สีดอโฮป ชื่อนั้นแปลว่า ความหวัง แต่ชีวิตจริงของสีดอโฮปนั้น hopeless คือสิ้นหวังมากที่สุดสีดอโฮปไม่ไว้วางใจในมนุษย์ เต็มไปด้วยบาดแผลในใจ สีดอโฮปมีประวัติฆ่าควาญช้างชาวกะเหรี่ยงในปางของนางแสงเดือน ชัยเลิศจนเสียชีวิต อ่านข่าวเก่าได้จาก คนเลี้ยงช้างวิจารณ์กันสนั่น..หลัง “สีดอโฮป” ตกมันกระทืบ-ฟาดควาญร่างเละดับสยอง https://mgronline.com/local/detail/9610000128972 มีสายข่าวรายงานมาว่า สีดอโฮปนั้น มีประวัติ ฆ่าคนตายมาหลายศพ นะครับ แต่เป็นข่าวแค่ศพเดียว ที่เป็นคนกะเหรี่ยง จริงเท็จอย่างไรผมกำลังตรวจสอบและหาหลักฐานเพิ่มเติมสีดอโฮปจึงถูกขังเดี่ยวในคอกโล่ง ๆ กว้างห้าไร่ ไม่มีต้นไม้ให้ร่มเงาแม้แต่ต้นเดียว จริง มีช้างพลายอีกเก้าเชือกที่ดุมาก และป้าแสงเดือน เลี้ยงด้วยการขังเดี่ยวทั้งสิบเชือก เพื่อรักษาหลักการปางช้างโลกสวย ไม่มีตะขอ ไม่มีโซ่ no hook no chain แบบตะวันตก อันเป็นหลักการทางการตลาดแบบเวทนามาร์เก็ตติ้ง ที่ทำให้ได้รับเงินบริจาคจากชาวตะวันตกมากมายทีมสัตวแพทย์ช้างและควาญช้างปางอื่น ในวันที่น้ำป่าบ่าท่วมแม่แตง ทุกคนรู้จักสีดอโฮป และทราบดีว่าสีดอโฮปถูกเลี้ยงดูอย่างไร ทุกคนเข้าไปช่วยช้างเพื่อช้าง แม้จะมีความขัดแย้งกับป้าแสงเดือนมาก่อน แต่แดร์ริคสามีป้า ให้ช่วยช้างพังและช้างพิการก่อน และกล่าวถึงช้างสิบเชือกว่า let go หรือปล่อยให้มันตายไป ไม่ต้องเข้าไปช่วย ทีมควาญช้างตัดสินใจดำน้ำเข้าไป พยายามตัดกุญแจเพื่อปล่อยช้างพลายเก้าเชือกและช้างสีดอหนึ่งเชือกที่ถูกขังเดี่ยว แต่ก็ไม่อาจจะทำได้ เพราะน้ำแรงมาก และมีแต่โคลน ต้องถอนกำลังออก และวางแผนประสานไปที่หน่วยซีลของกองทัพเรือเพื่อมาช่วยตัดกุญแจใต้น้ำช้างพลายเก้าเชือก ว่ายน้ำลอยคอ เอาชีวิตรอด สีดอโฮปนั้นฉลาดมาก เอาคอพาดขอบคอกที่สร้างคอนกรีตลอยคอพยุงตัวไว้ และเอางวงเกี่ยวขอบคอกไว้ เพื่อเอาชีวิตรอด การปล่อยช้างลอยคอรอความตาย จมน้ำตายตามยถากรรมนับได้ว่าเป็นการทรมานสัตว์และเข้าขั้นใจดำอำหมิตของเจ้าของปางช้างเป็นอย่างยิ่ง เป็นที่น่าเวทนาและควรดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เป็นการบริหารปางช้างโดยปราศจากการบริหารความเสี่ยง (Risk management) ที่ถูกต้องเหมาะสมเมื่อเกิดหายนภัย (Disaster) ที่ร้ายแรงเช่นนี้หลังน้ำลด หลายคนได้เห็นภาพสีดอโฮปหมดแรงจมโคลน มีทั้งคลิปและภาพหลุดออกมา มีดราม่าว่ามีการนำโดรนไปบินรังควาญสีดอโฮปซึ่งไม่เป็นความจริงเลยภาพสีดอโฮปที่ผมเห็นนั้น ผมคงพูดได้เพียงว่าจงมองเข้าไปในแววตาของสีดอโฮปสีดอโฮป คือ ช้างที่ถูกขังเดี่ยว ขังลืม ตลอดชีวิตสีดอโฮป จะต้องใช้ชีวิตแบบนี้ในคอกที่ไม่มีโซ่ ไม่มีตะขอ ไม่มีใคร ไปตลอดชีวิต จนกว่าสีดอโฮปจะตายหรือจนกว่าป้าจะตายสองวันที่สีดอโฮปลอยคอในน้ำ ในคอกคอนกรีต พยายามเอาชีวิตรอด น่าเวทนาสงสารที่สุดแล้วทำอย่างไรจะช่วยสีดอโฮปออกมาได้กฎหมายฉบับใดจะจัดการป้าได้ช่วยสีดอโฮป ออกมาแล้ว จะดูแลสีดอโฮปอย่างไร และใครจะดูแลได้สีดอโฮป คือ ช้างที่มีแผลในใจ ต้องเป็นบาดแผลในใจที่ลึกฉกรรจ์การขังเดี่ยว ขังลืม ปล่อยให้จมน้ำตาย ไม่ได้เป็นการรักษาแผลในใจอันร้ายแรงของสีดอโฮปอย่างแน่นอน แต่กลับทำให้แผลในใจของสีดอโฮปยิ่งบาดลึก ร้าวลึก รักษายากมากไปอีกยิ่งขึ้นการรักษาแผลในใจสีดอโฮปนั้น ต้องระมัดระวังอย่างยิ่ง ต้องมั่นใจว่าผู้ที่จะไปดูแลและรักษาแผลในใจสีดอโฮปจะต้องปลอดภัยด้วยความรักชนะทุกสิ่ง แต่ต้องใช้เวลา การสร้างความไว้วางใจ (Trust) สำหรับผู้ที่มีบาดแผลในใจอย่างสีดอโฮปนั้น ยากมากที่สุด เพราะแผลบาดลึกมาก และแผลยังไม่เคยได้รับการรักษาความอดทน ความระมัดระวัง ความจริงใจ ความรัก จะเยียวยาจิตใจของสีดอโฮปได้หรือไม่ ล้วนต้องใช้เวลาผมไม่ปฏิเสธ ภูมิปัญญาไทยโบราณในการฝึกสอนช้างนะครับ ตะขอ กระแจะ โซ่ ผมเชื่อว่าใช้ได้ ภายใต้เหตุผลและความรัก ผมไม่ woke แบบฝรั่งโง่ และไทยโง่เห่อดมขี้ฝรั่งและผมเชื่อว่ามีสัตวแพทย์ช้างและควาญช้างที่พร้อมใจยอมช่วยกันในภารกิจอันยากลำบากนี้ในนามของความรักความรักช้างไม่ได้ผูกขาดไว้ที่ป้าและติ่งของป้าเพียงเท่านั้นหรอกครับ ความรักนั้นยิ่งใหญ่ไพศาลมากผมมั่นใจว่าการรักษาเยียวยาแผลในใจสีดอโฮปนั้นทำได้ และทำได้ง่ายกว่าการเปลี่ยนนิสัยถาวรของป้ามากครับเพราะโดยกมลสันดาน สีดอโฮปคือเดรัจฉานผู้บริสุทธิ์ครับ มองไปในแววตาของสีดอโฮปที่ลอยคอแช่น้ำสองวันสองคืนก็ได้ครับสีดอโฮปที่คุณเห็นตรงหน้า ต้องการเพียงอย่างเดียวคือขอมีชีวิตรอดตามสัญชาตญาณในการมีชีวิตอยู่ (Live instinct) เหนื่อยล้า เจ็บปวด อ่อนแรง หมดหวังป้ารักสีดอโฮปมาก จนทำกับสีดอโฮปเยี่ยงนี้ นี่หรือคือความรักจงมองไปในดวงตาของสีดอโฮปอีกครั้ง แล้วคุณจะเห็นแต่หลังน้ำลดนารากร ตินายน สื่อมวลชนชื่อดัง เข้าไปถ่ายทำคลิป และพูดแก้ต่างว่าคอกของสีดอโฮปนั้นกว้างห้าไร่ สีดอโฮปมีอิสระเสรี (ในคอกกว้างตั้งห้าไร่ โล่ง ไม่มีต้นไม้สักต้นเดียว ผิดธรรมชาติของช้างที่ต้องมีป่าให้อาศัย)ผมมีข้อสังเกตดังนี้ครับหนึ่ง สีดอโฮป ไม่ได้มีเสรีภาพ ในคอกครับ คอกจะกว้างห้าไร่ สีดอโฮปก็ไม่ได้มีเสรีภาพอยู่ดีสอง สีดอโฮป ไม่มีเพื่อน ไม่มีสังคม อันนี้ผิดธรรมชาติของช้างที่เป็นสัตว์สังคมอย่างร้ายแรงสาม สีดอโฮป มีอายุเข้าวัยเจริญพันธุ์ (Puberty) แต่ต้องอยู่ตัวเดียว ไม่ได้เจอตัวเมียเลย อาจจะกลัดมันและตกมัน ทำให้เครียดมากที่สุดได้ ขัดกับธรรมชาติของช้างสี่ ป้า คนเลี้ยงช้างในปางของป้า และแม้แต่นารากรเองก็กลัวมาก ไม่กล้าเข้าใกล้สีดอโฮปเลยแม้สักเฉียดเดียว แล้วสีดอโฮปก็มีท่าทีไม่ได้ไว้วางใจใครเลย สีดอโฮปเหล่มองและเดินถอยหลังด้วยท่าทางแปลก ๆ ระแวง หวาดกลัว และไม่ไว้วางใจ ทุกคนก็กลัวสีดอโฮปหมดทั้งหมดสะท้อนแผลในใจสีดอโฮป ที่ถูกเลี้ยงมาอย่างผิดวิธีที่ควรเป็น ขาดการปรับพฤติกรรม (Behavior modification) ตามหลักการทางจิตวิทยา ขาดกระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคม (Socialization) ที่ถูกต้องตามหลักการทางสังคมวิทยาห้า ป้ากับนารากร กล้าเข้าไป แต่แค่เลาะติด ๆ กับ กำแพงคอก ที่ป้ากับนารากร จะวิ่งหนีออกมาได้ ระหว่างเสาคอก แต่สีดอโฮป ตามออกมาไม่ได้ แสดงให้เห็นว่า ทั้งป้าและนารากร ก็คิดหาทางเอาตัวรอดจากการถูกสีดอโฮป ฆ่าหรือทำร้ายเหมือนกัน ป้าเคาะกาละมังเรียกสีดอโฮป แล้วโยนอาหารให้ แล้วถอยออกมา ป้าไม่กล้าใกล้สีดอโฮปเลย (ผมเห็นป้ามลกอดเด็กทุกคนที่ฆ่าคนตายกี่คนมาก็ตาม ป้าแสงเดือนกับคุณต๊ะไม่เอาอย่างป้ามลบ้างหรือครับ)ทั้งหมดนี้ สะท้อนว่า ป้าเลี้ยงสีดอโฮปมาไม่ถูกวิธีอย่างยิ่งครับมีป้าส้มคนหนึ่งที่ผมไม่ชอบความคิดทางการเมืองแกเลยคือคุณทิชา ณ นคร แต่ผมคิดว่าป้ามลนั้นเข้าใจจิตวิทยาเด็ก และดูแลเด็กที่มีบาดแผลทางจิตใจได้ดีมาก จนผมต้องกราบคารวะ เด็กจะมาในสภาพบอบช้ำ ฆ่าคนตายมาแล้วกี่คน ป้ามลรักและดูแลอย่างไม่มีเงื่อนไข และทำได้ดีมาก จนผมกราบคารวะจากใจอยากให้ป้าส้มอย่างป้ามล ไปช่วย แนะนำ ป้าส้ม อย่างป้าแสงเดือน ในการดูแลช้างเกเร ที่บอบช้ำทางจิตใจ อย่างสีดอโฮปครับหนึ่ง เขาเป็นคอการเมืองเดียวกัน เขาน่าจะคุยกันรู้เรื่องสอง เป็นผู้หญิงด้วยกัน วัยเดียวกัน น่าจะฟังกันพอสมควรสาม ช้างกับคนมีจิตใจไม่ต่างกันสี่ ป้ามลมีผลงานประจักษ์ชัดในการดูแลเด็กที่เกเร บอบช้ำ มีแผลในใจได้เป็นอย่างดีมาก ประสปการณ์ของป้ามลจะมีค่าสูงมากในการดูแลช้างเกเรที่มีแผลในใจถ้าต้องให้ผมบากหน้าไปหน้าป้ามล เพื่อกราบขอร้องป้ามล ให้ไปพูดกับป้าแสงเดือน ในเรื่องการนำหลักทางจิตวิทยาในการดูแลเด็กเกเร มีแผลในใจ มาดูแลช้างเกเร มีแผลในใจ ที่ถูกเลี้ยงมาผิดวิธีผมก็เต็มใจไปขอร้องป้ามลนะครับ เรื่องการดูแลเด็กเกเรด้วยความรัก ผมยอมรับและคารวะจากใจ และแยกกันออกจากความคิดทางการเมืองที่ผมไม่เห็นด้วยเลยสักนิดเดียวทุกชีวิต รวมถึงสีดอโฮป ควรได้รับโอกาสครับเชื่อไหมครับ ผมศรัทธาในสิ่งที่ป้ามลทำ เคยนั่งกินข้าวด้วยกัน และสุนทรียสนทนาในเรื่องการดูแลเด็กที่ป้ามลทำด้วยความชื่นชมยิ่งครับวันนี้ผมมีภาระใจ อยากให้สีดอโฮป ได้มีโอกาสในชีวิต แบบเดียวกับพังน้ำเพชร ที่จะได้รับการเยียวยาแผลในใจ ผ่านการปรับพฤติกรรมโดยควาญช้างผู้เข้าใจหลักจิตวิทยาและกระบวนการขัดเกลาทางสังคมจากโขลงช้างด้วยกันเองพี่น้องครับ หากอยากให้สีดอโฮปได้รับโอกาสในชีวิตบ้าง โปรดแชร์บทความนี้ออกไปให้ได้มากที่สุดด้วยความหวังว่าชีวิตหนึ่งซึ่งบริสุทธิ์ แต่เต็มไปด้วยบาดแผลในใจ จะได้รับโอกาสและการเยียวยาที่ถูกต้องตามหลักจิตวิทยา ด้วยเมตตาธรรมและมนุษยธรรมด้วยเถิดครับช้างเป็นสัตว์ที่ฉลาดมาก มีความคิดจิตใจไม่แตกต่างจากคนถ้าเราให้โอกาสคนได้ เราก็ควรให้โอกาสในชีวิตสำหรับช้างได้ ไม่ใช่หรือครับ-----------------------Pang Nam Phet, an elephant that killed three mahouts, has been a significant case in the behavioral modification process for dangerous animals. Dr. Phadet Siridamrong, Director of Noen Plubwan Animal Hospital in Pattaya, wrote about Pang Nam Phet as follows:Pang Nam Phet, the female elephant that killed three mahouts, serves as a valuable lesson in the process of changing the behavior of dangerous animals. During the COVID period, when I was in Chachoengsao near Wat Saman, I was involved in tranquilizing Pang Nam Phet, who had just killed a mahout and had fled outside the elephant camp.Now, Pang Nam Phet is in Chiang Mai with Mr. Pat. With proper management, natural therapy, and a good mahout, undesirable behaviors in Nam Phet can be gradually addressed, returning her to being a normal elephant once again.Nuna (Kanjana Silpa-archa) brought Pang Nam Phet to Pat’s Elephant Camp and took good care of her through behavior modification. They provided love and trained Pang Nam Phet to socialize with other elephants.Elephants have their own socialization process to teach one another how to live in a herd and follow discipline. Although Pang Nam Phet was aggressive, she was given a second chance in life, not being isolated forever. Instead, time, love, proper upbringing, behavior modification, and socialization were provided to heal her mind and emotional wounds, allowing her to reintegrate with both elephants and humans.Pang Nam Phet developed an attachment to her mahout, bonding with both humans and elephants. She learned how to love—loving her mahout and adapting to the herd. She began to trust her fellow elephants and humans. The emotional wounds or traumas’ Pang Nam Phet carried started to heal slowly.All of this aligns with the principles of psychology concerning behavior modification and the socialization process. Behavior modification, according to psychological principles, is based on four key foundations.refers to giving rewards when a person or animal exhibits desirable behavior. This could be a hug or a piece of sugarcane. When we praise a child or reward an animal for good behavior, these are all forms of positive reinforcement. The rewards can be external or internal. When used properly and appropriately, it can be very effective.is the removal of an unpleasant stimulus when the desired behavior is shown. For example, pulling on a dog's leash until it stops misbehaving. Arnond often does this when his dog, Endoo, runs off and doesn't listen. He gently tugs the leash until Endoo calms down and stops. In Western horse training, negative reinforcement is used extensively, as horses tend to be stubborn by nature, making it necessary.involves introducing an unpleasant stimulus when the living being exhibits undesirable behavior. This could include hitting, using a hook, or chaining to prevent movement. Though necessary in certain situations, it should be avoided unless absolutely essential.is the removal of something the living being likes when it exhibits undesirable behavior. For example, forbidding a child from watching cartoons for skipping school, or isolating Hope the elephant for life because of misbehavior. Separating Hope from humans and other elephants by solitary confinement is considered a severe form of negative punishment, as elephants are social animals that require love and interaction with both people and other elephants.These four behavior modification methods can be summarized in the diagram below.Behavior modification may require the use of all four aforementioned methods interchangeably as appropriate, rather than relying on just one. It must be tailored to the individual person or animal being trained. Since, everyone is different.For Pang Nam Phet, when given a second chance in life and undergoing behavior modification by the mahout, as well as the socialization process, she was able to bond with other elephants, develop trust in humans, and heal her emotional wounds to some extent. She was able to reintegrate into society, learning to love both humans and other elephants. Pang Nam Phet even began to give back by caring for and helping to socialize with other elephants. Yes, Pang Nam Phet started taking on the role of a mentor to young elephants and new arrivals. Isn’t that lovely?Yes, Pang Nam Phet was healing emotionally, growing stronger, and learning to care for others, both humans and elephants.Audrey Hepburn, the famous Hollywood actress, once said, “As you grow older and become stronger, you have two hands—one to help yourself, and the other to help others.”Now, let’s turn back to Hope the Elephant.Si Dor refers to a male elephant with little or no tusks, and the term comes from the Pali language, meaning incomplete or lacking.Hope, by name, means hope, but in reality, Si Dor Hope’s life has been hopeless. He doesn’t trust humans and carries deep emotional wounds or traumas. Hope has a history of killing a Karen mahout at Sangduen Chailert’s elephant camp. You can find old news reports of the tragic event: "Elephant experts criticize... after Hope the elephant, in musth, trampled and crushed his mahout to death.” https://mgronline.com/local/detail/9610000128972 A source reported that Hope the elephant has a history of killing multiple people, but only one case involving a Karen mahout has made the news. I am currently verifying this information and gathering more evidence.Hope the elephant has been confined in solitary in a large, open space about five rai in size, without a single tree to provide shade. It is true that there are nine other aggressive male elephants there, all of whom are also kept in solitary confinement, following the principles of Sangduen Chailert’s elephant camp: no hooks, no chains, following the Western “no hook, no chain” philosophy. This marketing strategy, which appeals to compassion (or "compassion marketing"), has helped the camp secure substantial donations from Western donors.On the day the Mae Taeng River flooded, elephant veterinarians and mahouts from other camps came to rescue the elephants, despite their previous conflicts with Sangduen. However, Derrick, Sangduen’s husband, told them to prioritize the female and disabled elephants first, stating that the ten male elephants, including Hope, should be left to die, saying, “Let go.”The elephant rescue team attempted to cut the locks to release the nine male elephants and Sidor Hope, who were confined in their pens. However, the water was too strong, and the area was filled with mud, forcing the team to retreat. They planned to coordinate with the Royal Thai Navy SEALs to help cut the locks underwater.The nine male elephants were able to swim to safety. Hope, being intelligent, rested his neck on the concrete edge of his pen to keep himself afloat, using his trunk to grip the pen’s edge for survival. Leaving the elephants to potentially drown was an act of cruelty, and the camp’s owner should face legal consequences for such actions. This is a clear case of poor risk management during a disaster.After the floodwaters receded, many saw images of Hope exhausted and stuck in the mud. Both video footage and leaked images emerged, sparking rumors that a drone was flown to harass Hope, which was not true.When I saw the images of Hope, I can only say this: Look into Hope’s eyes.Hope is an elephant who has been confined in solitary, forgotten for life.Hope will live this way, in a pen without chains or hooks, with no one, for the rest of his life until either Hope or Sangduen passes away.For two days, Hope floated in the water inside his concrete pen, struggling to survive. It was a pitiful sight.How can we help Hope?Which law can hold Sangduen accountable?If we manage to rescue Hope, who will care for him, and how?Hope is an elephant with deep emotional traumas. These wounds will not heal from being left to drown in a flood. Instead, this only deepens the wounds, making them harder to heal.To heal Hope’s wounds, utmost caution is needed, and it’s essential that whoever cares for Hope is safe.Love conquers all, but it takes time. Building trust with someone as deeply wounded as Hope is the hardest challenge because the wounds are profound and have never been addressed sufficiently and properly.Patience, caution, sincerity, and love are needed to heal Hope’s heart, but it will take time.I don’t reject traditional Thai wisdom when it comes to training elephants. The hook, the chains, and the Kra-jae (Traditional Thai equipment to capture and enforce fierce elephants) can be useful if used with reason and love. I’m not "woke" like ignorant Westerners or Thais who blindly follow them.I believe there are elephant veterinarians and mahouts who are ready to help with this difficult mission out of love.Love for elephants is not something that only belongs to Sangduen and her supporters. Love is vast and limitless.I’m confident that healing Hope’s wounds is possible and easier than permanently changing Sangduen’s behavior.By nature, Hope is an innocent creature. Just look into Hope’s eyes as he floated for two days in the water.The Hope you see is simply trying to survive, driven by his basic instinct to live—exhausted, in pain, weak, and hopeless.Sangduen claims to love Hope so much, yet this is how she treats him. Is this truly love?Look into Hope’s eyes again, and you will see.After the flood, Narakorn Tinayan, a famous Thai journalist, filmed a video defending that Hope’s pen is five rai wide, claiming Hope has freedom (within a five-rai pen with no trees, which contradicts the natural environment elephants need—a forest).I have a few observations:Hope does not have freedom in his pen. Even if it’s five rai wide, he still lacks freedom.Hope has no friends or social interaction, which is deeply unnatural for elephants, who are highly social animals.Hope is at an age of sexual maturity, yet he lives alone without any access to female elephants. This may lead to extreme stress, especially if he enters musth.Sangduen, her camp staff, and even Narakorn are all terrified of Hope and do not dare approach him. Hope shows no trust in anyone, constantly wary, backing away in a strange, fearful, and distrustful manner. Everyone there at that time was afraid of Hope.This passage highlights the emotional wounds and improper upbringing of Hope, the elephant, reflecting a lack of behavior modification based on psychological principles and an absence of proper socialization according to sociological standards.It describes the caretaker and a journalist, Narakorn, cautiously interacting with Hope, showing they are fearful of being attacked. Both would only approach the elephant from the edge of his enclosure and quickly retreat after feeding him from a distance. This behavior suggests they are also trying to protect themselves, despite Hope’s confinement. This underscores the point that Hope was raised in an improper manner, which has contributed to his behavioral issues.The comparison is drawn between the way Hope is treated and the approach used by a respected figure, Aunt Mol (Pa Mol), who has successfully rehabilitated troubled (Delinquent) children with severe emotional wounds. Despite their different political views, I personally hold immense respect for Aunt Mol’s compassionate approach. Aunt Mol works with troubled children who have committed serious crimes, yet she treats them with unconditional love and care, healing their emotional traumas.I wish that someone like Aunt Mol could step in to assist Sangduen in learning how to care for emotionally wounded elephants, like Hope, using principles of psychology and rehabilitation, just as Aunt Mol does with troubled children. I suggest that both Sangduen and Aunt Mol, being from the same political background and of the same generation, might be able to communicate and understand each other well. Aunt Mol’s expertise could be invaluable in helping rehabilitate elephants with emotional trauma.I am willing to humbly request Aunt Mol to use her experience and psychological principles in dealing with troubled children to help with the proper rehabilitation of Hope. I emphasize that all lives, including Hope’s, deserve a chance at rehabilitation and healing, and I have faith in the methods Aunt Mol employs. I reflects on my personal conversation with Aunt Mol about child rehabilitation, which left a deep impression and compelled to advocate for Hope to be given a similar opportunity to heal.Dearest readers, please share this article to raise awareness and give Hope the chance for rehabilitation, just as Pung Nam Phet, another elephant, was rehabilitated. I emphasize that elephants, like humans, are intelligent and emotionally complex beings. If humans can be given second chances, so should elephants.