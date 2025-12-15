Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 ยกย่องสุดยอดนักพัฒนาอสังหาริมทรัพย์โครงการระดับแลนด์มาร์ก และเอเจนซี่ยอดเยี่ยมแห่งภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้

เมื่อวันที่ 11 ธันวาคม 2568 งาน Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 ได้จัดขึ้นอย่างยิ่งใหญ่ ณ โรงแรมพาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพ โดยมีนักพัฒนาอสังหาริมทรัพย์ชั้นนำ โครงการระดับแลนด์มาร์ก และเอเจนซี่แถวหน้าจากทั่วภูมิภาคร่วมงานจำนวนกว่า 350 คน ตอกย้ำความเป็นเวทีประกาศรางวัลอสังหาริมทรัพย์ระดับภูมิภาคที่ได้รับความเชื่อถือมากที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ภายในงาน ผู้ร่วมงานได้สัมผัสบรรยากาศงานกาลาดินเนอร์สุดหรู พร้อมการต้อนรับระดับพรีเมี่ยม และการแสดงพิเศษจากศิลปินชื่อดัง เจนนิเฟอร์ คิ้ม ก่อนต่อเนื่องด้วยงานเลี้ยงเฉลิมฉลองผู้ชนะรางวัลที่ Penthouse Rooftop Bar ท่ามกลางวิวกรุงเทพฯ ยามค่ำคืนVinhomes คว้า Developer of the Year — Dusit Central Park ซิว Project of the Yearไฮไลต์ของงาน ได้แก่ การประกาศรางวัล Developer of the Year Southeast Asia 2025 ซึ่งตกเป็นของ Vinhomes จากเวียดนาม สะท้อนบทบาทผู้นำในตลาดอสังหาริมทรัพย์ที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในภูมิภาคคุณ เหงียน ทู ฮัง กรรมการผู้จัดการทั่วไป Vinhomes กล่าวว่า “การได้รับรางวัลนี้ถือเป็นเกียรติอย่างยิ่ง และสะท้อนความมุ่งมั่นของเราที่ต้องการยกระดับมาตรฐานดีไซน์ ความยั่งยืน และการพัฒนาชุมชนในเวียดนามและภูมิภาค”ด้าน ดุสิต เซ็นทรัล พาร์ค โครงการมิกซ์ยูสสำคัญใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ คว้ารางวัลใหญ่ถึง 2 สาขา ได้แก่ Project of the Year 2025 และ Best Iconic Landmark Development จากการสร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ของประสบการณ์การใช้ชีวิตในเมืองคุณละเอียด โควาวิสารัช ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท วิมานสุริยา จำกัด ผู้พัฒนาโครงการ ดุสิต เซ็นทรัล พาร์ค กล่าวว่า “รางวัลนี้สะท้อนวิสัยทัศน์ของเราในการพัฒนาพื้นที่ใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ คือเชื่อมโยงคนเมืองกับธรรมชาติ และสร้างคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีขึ้นควบคู่กับความสะดวกของเมืองใหญ่”งานครั้งนี้ยังได้รวบรวมผู้พัฒนาอสังหาฯชั้นนำ นักลงทุน และผู้บริหารเอเจนซี่จากไทย เวียดนาม ฟิลิปปินส์ กัมพูชา และประเทศอื่น ๆ มาร่วมเฉลิมฉลองความสำเร็จของอุตสาหกรรมอสังหาริมทรัพย์ที่ยังคงเติบโตและพัฒนาต่อเนื่องมร.อดัม ซัทคลิฟฟ์ ผู้อำนวยการ Dot Property Group กล่าวว่า “ผู้ชนะรางวัลในค่ำคืนนี้เป็นตัวแทนของวิสัยทัศน์ ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ และความมุ่งมั่นของอุตสาหกรรมอสังหาฯ ในภูมิภาค เราภูมิใจที่ได้สร้างเวทีเพื่อเฉลิมฉลองความสำเร็จเหล่านี้”ในหมวดลักชัวรี Anchan Villas ยังคงโดดเด่น คว้ารางวัล Best Luxury Villa Developer และ Best High-End Villa Brand ขณะที่ DOJILAND จากเวียดนามสร้างผลงานโดดเด่นคว้า 3 รางวัล รวมถึง Luxury Benchmark Pioneer ส่วนผู้ชนะจากฟิลิปปินส์ ได้แก่ Federal Land และ RLC Residences ต่างกวาดรางวัลสำคัญเช่นกันDeveloper of the Year 2025•Vinhomes (Vietnam)Project of the Year 2025•Dusit Central Park by Vimarn Suriya Company Limited (Thailand)Developer Award Winners 2025•Best Luxury Housing Developer — PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Emerging Developer Design Excellence — MCLL Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Breakthrough Residential Developer — Khai Hoan Land (Vietnam)•Best Luxury Lifestyle Developer — Garden Atlas Bayview Villa Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Industrial Developer — Aboitiz Economic Estates (Philippines)•Best Mid-Range Housing Developer — Camella by Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. (Philippines)•Best Boutique Housing Developer — Srinangdin Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Developer Affordable Condominiums — Megakim World Corp Ltd. (Cambodia)•Best Luxury Condominium Developer — Citygate Exclusive Development Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Luxury Villa Developer — Anchan Villas (Thailand)•Best High-End Villa Brand — Anchan Villas (Thailand)•Best Lifestyle Developer — Brittany by Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. (Philippines)•Best Developer Design and Build Excellence — Elite Manor Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Premium Developer Villa Design — 9 Morakot Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Developer Boutique Luxury Villas — LDR Group (Thailand)Project Award Winners 2025•Best Condominium Architectural Design — Le Pont Residences (Philippines)•Best Housing Architectural Design Development — The Harmony by Wallaya Villas (Thailand)•Best Resort Architectural Design Development — Registry Collection Phuket Hotel (Thailand)•Best Luxury Hospitality Development — Registry Collection Phuket Hotel (Thailand)•Best Wellness Urban Lifestyle Design — Bung Goi Verdura Estate (Vietnam)•Best Luxury Villa Development Lifestyle Design — The Gardens by Vichara (Thailand)•Best Villa Development Luxury Design — Solava Pattaya (Thailand)•Best Community Centric Design Development — Hartwood Village (Philippines)•Best Transit Oriented Development — Quantum Residences (Philippines)•Best Luxury Condominium Development — Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower (Philippines)•Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design — La Felice Exclusive Villa Hua Hin (Thailand)•Best New Launch Villa Development — Marnfah Pool Villas (Thailand)•Best Condominium Lifestyle Design — Khai Hoan Imperial (Vietnam)•Best Luxury Seaview Villa Development — Garden Atlas Bayview (Thailand)•Best Industrial Development — TARI Estate (Philippines)•Best Lifestyle Township Development — Emerald Symphony (Vietnam)•Best Iconic Landmark Development — Dusit Central Park (Thailand)•Best Luxury Wellness Residences Development — VELA Resort & Residences (Thailand)•Best Luxury Villa Development — Naturale Phuket Luxury Pool Villas (Thailand)•Best New Launch Condominium Development — Crosswalk Tower (Philippines)•Best Lifestyle Condominium Development — ANA Itsaraphap 15 (Thailand)•Best Beachfront Development — Maviston Mai Khao (Thailand)•Best Villa Development — Sacarat Residence Beach Samui (Thailand)Agency Excellence & Property Management Awards•Southeast Asia’s Agencies Excellence Award — DKRA VEGA (Vietnam)•Southeast Asia’s Agencies Excellence Award — Dong Tay Land Corporation (Vietnam)•Best Property Management Company — Plus Property Co., Ltd. (Thailand)•Best Innovative Real Estate Services Firm — ROX Lease Property and Investment JSC (Vietnam)Special Industry Awards•Best Property Renovation and Resale Company — Bangkok Asset Intergroup Public Company Limited (Thailand)•The Luxury Benchmark Pioneer — DOJILAND (Vietnam)Special Design Recognition Awards•Special Recognition for Design Excellence — DOJILAND (Vietnam)•Luxury Living Design Award — ZBOM Thailand by AP 168 Connection Co., Ltd. (Thailand)Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 ขอขอบคุณ Savills Thailand และ มร. โรเบิร์ต คอลลิน ที่ให้การสนับสนุนในฐานะที่ปรึกษาอาวุโสของงาน พร้อมขอบคุณโรงแรมพาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพ พันธมิตรสถานที่จัดงาน และ เมอร์เซเดส-เบนซ์ ไพรม์มัส ออโต้เฮาส์ ผู้ให้บริการรถรับรองสำหรับแขก VIPงานประกาศรางวัล Dot Property Awards จะดำเนินต่อในปี 2026 โดยเปิดรับผลงานตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 มกราคมเป็นต้นไป