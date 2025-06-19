บริษัท ไอโออิ กรุงเทพประกันภัย จำกัด (มหาชน) คว้ารางวัลเกียรติยศ ในงาน Asia Employee Experience Awards 2025

บริษัท ไอโออิ กรุงเทพประกันภัย จำกัด (มหาชน) คว้ารางวัลเกียรติยศในงาน Asia Employee Experience Awards 2025 ติดต่อกันเป็นปีที่สอง โดย คุณไพรินทร์ ชัยเบญจพล รองกรรมการผู้อำนวยการ คุณเสาวคนธ์ ศิรกิดากร ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายทรัพยากรบุคคล พร้อมด้วยคณะผู้บริหาร เป็นผู้แทนบริษัทฯ ในการรับรางวัล ดังนี้•รางวัลระดับทอง ด้าน กลยุทธ์การดึงดูดและสรรหาบุคลากรระดับดาวเด่น (Best Talent Sourcing and Attraction Strategy) ซึ่งไอโออิฯ มุ่งมั่นที่จะเป็น “Employee of Choice” ของดาวเด่น เพื่อร่วมสร้างการเติบโตทั้งของธุรกิจและดาวเด่นไปพร้อมกัน•รางวัลระดับเงิน ด้าน กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาศักยภาพพนักงาน (Best Skilling Strategy) ด้วยทิศทางและกลยุทธ์ในการยกระดับขีดความสามารถของพนักงาน อันเป็นขีดความสามารถขององค์กร ให้มีทักษะความสามารถระดับชาติและระดับนานาชาติการได้รับรางวัลอันทรงเกียรติระดับเอเชียติดต่อกันเป็นปีที่สอง สะท้อนถึงมาตรฐานการบริหารทรัพยากรบุคคลระดับสากล การร่วมสร้างผลลัพธ์ทางธุรกิจด้วยทรัพยากรมนุษย์ที่ทรงคุณค่า และยังเป็นบรรทัดฐานด้านกลยุทธ์การบริหารและพัฒนาทรัพยากรบุคคลแก่องค์กรทั่วทั้งทวีปเอเชียAioi Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited has been received prestigious accolades at the Asia Employee Experience Awards 2025, receiving two major honors for the second year. Mr. Pairin Chaibenjapol, Senior Executive Vice President, and Mrs. Saowakon Sirakidakorn, Human Resources Vice President, along with the management team, represented the company in accepting the honors:• Gold Award for Best Talent Sourcing and Attraction Strategy, recognizing Aioi’s strong commitment to becoming the “Employer of Choice” for high-potential candidates, fostering mutual growth between the business and high-potential stars.• Silver Award for Best Skilling Strategy, acknowledging the Aioi’s strategic direction in enhancing employee capabilities to meet national and international standards.Receiving such prestigious international awards recognized that reflects the Aioi Bangkok Insurance PCL’s adherence to global standards in moves forward to the human resource management. It underscores the company’s ability to create impactful business outcomes through its valuable human capital, while also setting a benchmark for HR strategies across Asia.