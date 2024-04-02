“อีสท์ วอเตอร์” ประกาศรับสมัคร “กรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่” สมัครได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ถึง 30 เมษายน 2567

บริษัท จัดการและพัฒนาทรัพยากรน้ำภาคตะวันออก จํากัด (มหาชน) หรืออีสท์ วอเตอร์ ประกาศรับสมัครบุคคลเพื่อรับการคัดเลือกเข้าดำรงตำแหน่งกรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่
ผู้สนใจส่งใบสมัคร (สามารถดาวน์โหลดได้จากเว็บไซต์) ประวัติ และเอกสารรับรองคุณสมบัติตนเองให้ครบถ้วน ทางจดหมาย หรือ E-mail โดยต้องส่งถึงบริษัทฯ ภายในเวลา 17.00 น. วันที่ 30 เมษายน 2567 ถึง
คุณธารทิพย์ โพธิสรณ์ รองกรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่ สายสนับสนุน บมจ.จัดการและพัฒนาทรัพยากรน้ำภาคตะวันออก
อาคารอีสท์วอเตอร์ชั้น 25 เลขที่ 1 วิภาวดีรังสิต ซอย 5 ถนนวิภาวดีรังสิต
แขวงจอมพล เขตจตุจักร กทม. 10900
Email : tharntip@eastwater.com Website: https://www.eastwater.com
Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Invitation to Apply for the Position of President & CEO
Interested candidates, please submit your application (downloaded from the website), resume and relevant evidence via mail or e-mail before 05.00 P.M. of 30th April, 2024 to:
Ms. Tharntip Photisorn, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Supporting Officer (CSO)
Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited
25th Fl., East Water Building, Viphavadee Rangsit Rd. Sol 5, Jomphol, Jatujak, Bangkok 10900
E-mail: tharntip@eastwater.com Website: https://www.eastwater.com