“อีสท์ วอเตอร์” ประกาศรับสมัคร “กรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่” สมัครได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ถึง 30 เมษายน 2567

บริษัท จัดการและพัฒนาทรัพยากรน้ำภาคตะวันออก จํากัด (มหาชน) หรืออีสท์ วอเตอร์ ประกาศรับสมัครบุคคลเพื่อรับการคัดเลือกเข้าดำรงตำแหน่งกรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่ผู้สนใจส่งใบสมัคร (สามารถดาวน์โหลดได้จากเว็บไซต์) ประวัติ และเอกสารรับรองคุณสมบัติตนเองให้ครบถ้วน ทางจดหมาย หรือ E-mail โดยต้องส่งถึงบริษัทฯ ภายในเวลา 17.00 น. วันที่ 30 เมษายน 2567 ถึงEastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Invitation to Apply for the Position of President & CEOInterested candidates, please submit your application (downloaded from the website), resume and relevant evidence via mail or e-mail before 05.00 P.M. of 30th April, 2024 to: