เอาชื่อมาทิ้ง! รัสเซียโวขีปนาวุธอิสกันเดอร์ ทำลายยับ 2 แท่นยิงแพทริออตในยูเครน (ชมคลิป)

Ukrainian air defence battery near Yuzhne in Odessa engaged by Russian Iskander.



Detected was a Spada 2000 and a Patriot SAM battery.

The Giraffe 3D radar system and 2 Patriot missile launchers were destroyed.



Those radars are hard to replace



Geolocation 46.60718, 31.05501