ออกกฎเองฝ่าฝืนเอง! จวกยับผู้ว่าฯมิชิแกนละเมิดข้อจำกัดโควิด จับกลุ่มดินเนอร์ในบาร์

A photo surfaced on Facebook last night of @GovWhitmer sitting at a table of 13 people at the Landshark bar in East Lansing.



Current @MichiganHHS epidemic order prohibits tables of more than six people.



A couple of people sent me screenshots. The original photo was deleted. pic.twitter.com/uOYPfyqKYw— Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) May 23, 2021