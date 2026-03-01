นายกฯ ห่วงใยความปลอดภัยคนไทยในตะวันออกกลาง เรียกร้องทุกฝ่ายอดทนอดกลั้นอย่างที่สุด



นายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย โพสต์ภาพข้อความภาษาอังกฤษ แปลเป็นภาษาไทยว่า



“ประเทศไทยมีความกังวลอย่างยิ่งต่อสถานการณ์ในตะวันออกกลางในปัจจุบัน ตนเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อผลกระทบจากความตึงเครียดและความรุนแรงที่มีต่อพลเรือนผู้บริสุทธิ์ และห่วงใยความปลอดภัยของประชาชนชาวไทยของเราทุกคนในพื้นที่ที่ได้รับผลกระทบเป็นพิเศษ



ประเทศไทยเรียกร้องให้ทุกฝ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องใช้ความอดทนอดกลั้นอย่างที่สุดและลดความตึงเครียดลงเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการเลวร้ายลงไปอีก



และเรียกร้องให้มีการพยายามอย่างจริงใจและทันทีเพื่อลดความตึงเครียดลงผ่านการเจรจาและการทูต โดยสอดคล้องกับกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศและผลประโยชน์ร่วมกันของประชาคมโลกในการรักษาสันติภาพและเสถียรภาพ”



Thailand is gravely concerned by the current situation in the Middle East. We are deeply saddened by the impact of the tensions and violence on innocent civilians. I am particularly mindful of the safety and well-being of all Thai people and all our friends in the affected areas.



Thailand urges all concerned parties to exercise utmost restraint and de-escalate the situation in order to avoid further deterioration.



I call for immediate and sincere efforts to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with international laws and the shared interest of the global community in maintaining peace and stability.

