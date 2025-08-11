



เมื่อ 10 ส.ค. 68 สภาต่อต้านแห่งชาติกัมพูชา (CNRC) นำโดยนายสม รังสี อดีตแกนนำฝ่ายค้าน ออกแถลงการณ์เรียกร้องให้รัฐบาลกัมพูชาเปิดเผยความจริงที่ประชาชนควรรู้



• พื้นที่ที่กองทัพกัมพูชาควบคุมได้หลังหยุดยิง

• จำนวนทหารและพลเรือนที่เสียชีวิต–บาดเจ็บ

• จำนวนครอบครัวที่ต้องอพยพ

• จำนวนแรงงานที่กลับจากไทย



พร้อมเน้นย้ำให้รัฐบาลต้องมีมาตรการช่วยเหลือ เยียวยา จ้างงาน และบรรเทาหนี้สิน



นี่คือเสียงจากคนกัมพูชาเอง ที่กำลังตั้งคำถามต่อความสามารถและความชอบธรรมของผู้นำ เมื่อผู้นำไม่สามารถปกป้องและดูแลประชาชนได้ ความไว้วางใจย่อมร่วงโรย และเสียงเรียกร้องการเปลี่ยนแปลงจะยิ่งดังขึ้นทุกวัน



Voices from Cambodia… questioning their own leaders



On 10 August 2025, the Cambodia National Resistance Council (CNRC), led by former opposition leader Sam Rainsy, issued a statement demanding the Cambodian government to disclose facts that the people deserve to know:

• Areas under Cambodian military control after the ceasefire

• Numbers of military and civilian casualties

• Families forced to evacuate

• Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand



The CNRC also urged the government to implement relief measures, employment programs, and debt alleviation for those affected.



This is the voice of Cambodians themselves, challenging the competence and legitimacy of their leaders.



When leaders cannot protect and care for their people, trust crumbles — and the call for change grows louder every day.





