'พุทธิพงษ์'ถามหลังเจรจาหยุดยิงยุติลง ใครจะรับผิดชอบต่อชีวิตผู้บริสุทธิ์ของไทยที่เสียไป?



นายพุทธิพงษ์ ปุณณกันต์ อดีตรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงดิจิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า หลังการเจรจาหยุดยิงยุติลง คำถามสำคัญคือ

ใครจะรับผิดชอบต่อชีวิตผู้บริสุทธิ์ของไทยที่เสียไป? แล้วเมื่อใดจะมีการชดเชยความเสียหายให้กับผู้ได้รับผลกระทบ?



ประชาชนไทย ทั้งเด็กและผู้สูงอายุ ต้องบาดเจ็บและล้มตายจากอาวุธสงครามของกัมพูชาที่ยิงเข้ามาก่อน ทั้งยังพุ่งเป้าใส่บ้านเรือน โรงพยาบาล โรงเรียน และร้านค้าของไทย



เราขอเรียกร้องต่อประชาคมโลกและองค์กรระหว่างประเทศให้ร่วมกันทบทวนปัญหานี้ และยึดมั่นในหลักมนุษยธรรม - จะปล่อยให้เหตุการณ์เช่นนี้เกิดขึ้นโดยไม่มีใครรับผิดชอบได้หรือไม่?



Following the ceasefire negotiations, the critical question remains - Who will take responsibility for the innocent Thai lives lost? And when will compensation be delivered to those affected?



Cambodia’s use of military force resulted in the deaths and injuries of Thai civilians - including children and the elderly - with attacks aimed at homes, hospitals, schools, and shops.



We call upon the international community and global organizations to reflect on these questions and stand firm on humanitarian principles.

Can the world afford to remain silent while no one is held accountable?



#TruthFromThailand🇹🇭

#แชร์ช่วยชาติ

