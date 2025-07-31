ทบ.เชิญผู้ช่วยทูตทหารอาเซียนรับฟังข้อเท็จจริงชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา





พล.ต.วินธัย สุวารี โฆษกกองทัพบก เปิดเผยว่า กองทัพบกโดยกรมข่าวทหารบก ร่วมหารือกับผู้ช่วยทูตทหารอาเซียนประจำประเทศไทย นำโดยผู้ช่วยทูตทหารมาเลเซียประจำประเทศไทย ณ อาคารศรีสิทธิสงคราม ภายในกองบัญชาการกองทัพบก โดยมี พล.ท.กำชัย วงศ์ศรี เจ้ากรมข่าวทหารบก เป็นประธานในการหารือ



การหารือครั้งนี้มีวัตถุประสงค์หลักเพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา รวมทั้งการจัดตั้ง Interim ASEAN Defence Attaches Monitoring Team (Interim ASEAN DAs Monitoring Team) ในการปฏิบัติหน้าที่สังเกตการณ์สถานการณ์หยุดยิง (Ceasefire) ตามแนวชายแดนไทยกัมพูชา ซึ่งการหารือในครั้งนี้เกิดขึ้นหลังจากข้อตกลงหยุดยิง ที่ประเทศมาเลเซีย เมื่อวันที่ 28 ก.ค.68 ที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งมีการเห็นพ้องร่วมกันในการจัดตั้งทีมเฝ้าติดตามชั่วคราวของฝ่ายทูตทหารจากชาติสมาชิกอาเซียนโดยเร่งด่วน เพื่อเป็นกลไกเบื้องต้นในการติดตามสถานการณ์และสร้างความไว้วางใจระหว่างทั้งสองฝ่าย



นอกจากนี้ ในที่ประชุมได้มีการหารือเกี่ยวกับการจัดตั้งกลไก ASEAN Monitoring Team (AMIT) ในอนาคต ซึ่งจะทำหน้าที่หลักในการเฝ้าระวังสถานการณ์ต่อไป และประเด็นนี้จะถูกหยิบยกขึ้นในการหารือในเวทีประชุมคณะกรรมการชายแดนทั่วไป หรือ General Border Committee (GBC) ระหว่างไทยและกัมพูชาที่จะจัดขึ้นในวันที่ 4 สิงหาคมนี้



ทั้งนี้ กองทัพบกพร้อมดำเนินการในทุกมิติเพื่อให้เกิดผลอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม พร้อมยืนยันจุดยืนของไทยในการเคารพหลักสากลระหว่างประเทศ ไม่รุกรานและไม่ใช้ความรุนแรง เพื่อคลี่คลายสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งส่งเสริมสันติภาพและความสงบสุขระหว่างประเทศอย่างอย่างยั่งยืน



The Royal Thai Army Discuss on Facts and Updates with the ASEAN Military Attaché Corps to Thailand Regarding Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation Following Establishment of Thailand-Cambodia Border Ceasefire Monitoring Team



Today (31 July 2025), Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, disclosed that the Royal Thai Army, through the Directorate of Intelligence, conducted discussions with the ASEAN Military Attaché Corps to Thailand, led by the Malaysian Military Attaché Corps to Thailand, at the Srisittisongkram Building within the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, presided over by Lieutenant General Kamchai Wongsri, Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence.



The primary objective of this discussion was to deliberate on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, including the establishment of the Interim ASEAN Defence Attachés Monitoring Team (Interim ASEAN DAs Monitoring Team) to perform observational duties regarding the ceasefire situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border.



This discussion took place following the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia on 28 July 2025, which saw mutual consensus on the urgent establishment of an interim monitoring team comprising military and diplomatic personnel from ASEAN member nations to serve as a preliminary mechanism for monitoring the situation and building trust between both parties.



Furthermore, the meeting included discussions regarding the future establishment of the ASEAN Monitoring Team (AMIT) mechanism, which will primarily serve to monitor the ongoing situation. This matter will be raised for discussion in the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia, scheduled to convene on 4 August 2025.



The Royal Thai Army stands ready to implement comprehensive measures across all dimensions to achieve concrete results, while reaffirming Thailand’s position in respecting international principles of non-aggression and non-violence to resolve conflicts and promote sustainable peace and tranquility between nations.



…………………………………. Royal Thai Army Public Relations Center, Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Team, 31 July 2025.

