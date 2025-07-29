ทภ.2 เผยกัมพูชาละเมิดข้อตกลงหยุดยิงพบก่อกวนใช้อาวุธโจมตีหลายพื้นที่ ฝ่ายไทยโต้กลับตามสถานการณ์





กองทัพบกได้รับรายงานจากกองทัพภาคที่ 2 ถึงสถานการณ์ตามแนวชายแดนไทย - กัมพูชา โดยหลังจากฝ่ายไทยได้ปฏิบัติตามข้อตกลงหยุดยิงหลังเวลา 24.00 น. และเฝ้าระวังติดตามสถานการณ์ในแนวหน้าอย่างใกล้ชิด



หน่วยทหารในพื้นที่ได้รายงานพบการปฏิบัติทางทหารของฝ่ายกัมพูชาในหลายเหตุการณ์ตลอดคืนจนถึงช่วงเช้า โดยพบการก่อกวนและใช้อาวุธยิงสนับสนุนเข้ามาในพื้นที่ฝ่ายไทย ในหลายพื้นที่ ได้แก่ พื้นที่ช่องบก, พื้นที่ช่องอานม้า, พื้นที่ซำแต, พื้นที่ปราสาทตาควาย และพื้นที่ภูมะเขือ ซึ่งฝ่ายไทยได้ตอบโต้ตามสถานการณ์ โดยใช้กำลังในแนวหน้าและอาวุธยิงสนับสนุน เพื่อยับยั้งการปฏิบัติดังกล่าวของฝ่ายกัมพูชา



จากกรณีดังกล่าว พลตรี วินธัย สุวารี โฆษกกองทัพบก ได้ออกแถลงการณ์ว่า “ตามที่รัฐบาลไทยและรัฐบาลกัมพูชาได้บรรลุข้อตกลงร่วมกันในการยุติการสู้รบทางทหารบริเวณแนวชายแดน โดยมีผลบังคับใช้ตั้งแต่เวลา 24.00 น. ของวันที่ 28 กรกฎาคม 2568 เพื่อเปิดโอกาสให้เกิดบรรยากาศแห่งความสงบ ลดความตึงเครียด และส่งเสริมความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศเพื่อนบ้าน



กองทัพบกขอเรียนว่า ฝ่ายไทยได้ปฏิบัติตามข้อตกลงดังกล่าวอย่างเคร่งครัด โดยได้ทำการหยุดยิง บริเวณพื้นที่แนวชายแดน ไทย-กัมพูชา ทันทีที่ถึงกำหนดเวลา ด้วยความตั้งใจจริง และยึดมั่นต่อพันธกรณีที่ได้ตกลงร่วมกันของรัฐบาลทั้งสองประเทศ



แต่เป็นที่น่าเสียดายอย่างยิ่งเมื่อถึง กำหนดเวลาดังกล่าว ฝ่ายไทยยังคงตรวจพบว่าฝ่ายกัมพูชาได้มีการใช้อาวุธโจมตีเข้ามาในเขตแดนของประเทศไทยอยู่หลายจุด ซึ่งถือเป็นการละเมิดข้อตกลงอย่างจงใจ เจตนาทำลายระบบความไว้เนื้อเชื่อใจระหว่างกัน กองทัพบกจึงขอประณามต่อการกระทำดังกล่าว



ฝ่ายไทยจำเป็นจะต้องใช้มาตรการโต้กลับอย่างเหมาะสม ภายใต้สิทธิอันชอบธรรมในการป้องกันตนเอง ยืนยันฝ่ายไทยไม่ได้ใช้กำลังทหารเพื่อรุกราน แต่เพื่อป้องกันการรุกล้ำและรักษาอธิปไตยของชาติ ภายใต้กฎกติกาสากล”



นอกจากนี้โฆษกกองทัพบกยังได้เปิดเผยถึงกำหนดการพบปะผู้นำหน่วยทหารในพื้นที่ของทั้งสองฝ่ายที่มีแผนพบกันในช่วงเช้าของวันนี้ว่า “ยังคงมีความพยายามในการเดินหน้าพบปะพูดคุยกันของผู้นำทางทหารทั้งสองประเทศ โดยในขณะนี้ทราบว่ามีการปรับเวลาเป็น 10.00 น. ส่วนรายละเอียดอื่นๆจะได้มีการเปิดเผยให้ทราบอีกครั้ง”



ศูนย์ประชาสัมพันธ์กองทัพบก โดยทีมโฆษกกองทัพบก, 29 กรกฎาคม 2568



The 2nd Army Area reported that the Cambodian side violated the ceasefire agreement, with disturbances and weapon attacks found in multiple areas. The Thai side therefore responded accordingly to the situation. Regarding the meeting between military unit leaders in the area, the Army spokesperson revealed that efforts to proceed with the meeting continue.



The Royal Thai Army received a report from the 2nd Army Area regarding the situation along the Thai-Cambodia border. After the Thai side complied with the ceasefire agreement after 24:00 hours and closely monitored and tracked the frontline situation, military units in the area reported Cambodian military operations in multiple incidents throughout the night until this morning. Disturbances and the use of supporting weapons firing into Thai territory were found in several areas, including Chong Bok area, Chong Anma area, Sam Tae area, Prasat Ta Kwai area, and Phu Ma Kheua area. The Thai side responded to the situation by deploying frontline forces and using supporting weapons to suppress the Cambodian military operations.



Regarding this case, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, issued a statement that "Following the joint agreement reached between the Thai Government and the Cambodian Government to cease military combat along the border area, effective from 24:00 hours on 28 July 2025, to create an opportunity for a peaceful atmosphere, reduce tensions, and promote cooperation between neighboring countries.



The Royal Thai Army clarified that the Thai side strictly complied with the said agreement by implementing a ceasefire in the Thai-Cambodia border area immediately upon the designated time with sincere intentions and firm adherence to the mutual commitment agreed upon by both governments.



However, it is deeply regrettable that at the designated time, the Thai side continued to detect that the Cambodian side had used weapons to attack Thai territory at multiple points, which constitutes a deliberate violation of the agreement with the intention of destroying the system of mutual trust. The Royal Thai Army therefore condemns such actions, and the Thai side finds it necessary to implement appropriate retaliatory measures under the legitimate right of self-defense. The Royal Thai Army affirms that the Thai side did not use military force for aggression but to defend against encroachment and maintain national sovereignty under international rules."



Additionally, the Army Spokesperson disclosed regarding the scheduled meeting between military unit leaders of both sides, which was planned to be held this morning, that efforts continue to proceed with discussions between military leaders of both countries. It is currently known that the time has been adjusted to 10:00 hours, and other details will be disclosed again.



