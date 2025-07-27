"อรรถวิชช์"เรียกร้องทูตสหรัฐช่วยบอกทำเนียบขาวด้วย“เขมรเริ่มยิงแต่เช้า เหมือนเดิม”

นายอรรถวิชช์ สุวรรณภักดี อดีตรองหัวหน้าพรรคชาติพัฒนากล้า และอดีต ส.ส.กรุงเทพฯ พรรคประชาธิปัตย์ โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า เหมือนเดิม! ท่านทูตสหรัฐ โรเบิร์ต เอฟ. โกเดค ช่วยบอกทางทำเนียบขาวด้วย “เขมรเริ่มยิงแต่เช้า เหมือนเดิม”…ถ้าอเมริกาตามสถานการณ์ใกล้ชิด จะทราบว่าเขมรเป็นผู้รุกรานมาต่อเนื่อง และไทยถึงจุดที่ต้องปกป้องตัวเอง



“As always! Ambassador Robert F. Godec, please convey this to the White House: Cambodia opened fire early this morning — again, just like before. If the United States has been following the situation closely, it would be clear that Cambodia has been the aggressor all along. Thailand has now reached a point where we must defend ourselves.”

