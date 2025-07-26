“อุ๊งอิ๊ง”ย้ำการกระทำกัมพูชาถือเป็นอาชญากรรมสงครามขั้นรุนแรง ขัดต่อหลักสันติวิธี





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงวัฒนธรรมโพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า [ English Below ]



ดิฉันขอย้ำและยืนยันในแถลงการณ์ของรัฐบาล ว่าการกระทำของกัมพูชา ถือเป็นอาชญากรรมสงครามขั้นรุนแรง ขัดต่อหลักสันติวิธีภายใต้กรอบกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศและตามหลักมนุษยธรรมที่ประเทศไทยถือปฏิบัติมาโดยตลอด



สถานการณ์ความรุนแรงเป็นสิ่งที่รัฐบาลไม่ต้องการและพยายามอย่างยิ่งที่จะไม่ให้เกิดขึ้น แต่เมื่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามเปิดฉากยิงก่อน ก็จึงจำเป็นต้องตอบโต้อย่างเด็ดขาดและเหมาะสม



ถึงแม้ดิฉันจะไม่สามารถปฏิบัติหน้าที่ได้ แต่ดิฉันได้รับฟังการรายงานและติดตามสถานการณ์อย่างใกล้ชิด และทำในสิ่งที่ดิฉันทำได้อย่างเต็มความสามารถ ดิฉันขอส่งกำลังใจและความห่วงใยไปยังเจ้าหน้าที่ทุกหน่วยงานและพี่น้องประชาชนตามแนวชายแดน เชื่อว่าทุกกลไกของรัฐบาล พร้อมที่จะสนับสนุนการทำงานของฝ่ายความมั่นคงและดูแลพี่น้องประชาชนอย่างเต็มที่ ทั้งการลงพื้นที่ของคณะรัฐมนตรี รวมถึงการกำหนดหลักเกณฑ์เยียวยาสำหรับผู้เสียชีวิต และบาดเจ็บ



ขณะเดียวกัน กระทรวงการต่างประเทศได้ใช้ทุกช่องทางสื่อสารกับประชาคมโลก เพื่อชี้แจงข้อเท็จจริงถึงสาเหตุความขัดแย้ง ซี่งเกิดจากการที่รัฐบาลไทยเดินหน้าปราบปรามอาชญากรรมคอลเซ็นเตอร์ ทำลายเครือข่ายผลประโยชน์มูลค่ามหาศาลซึ่งเชื่อมโยงกับกลุ่มผู้มีอำนาจของกัมพูชา เพื่อปกป้องประชาชนไทย และอีกหลายประเทศที่เกิดความเสียหายจากขบวนการนี้ ดิฉันเชื่อว่านี่อาจเป็นสาเหตุหลักที่ทำให้ทางกัมพูชาโกรธหรือไม่



นอกจากนี้ กระทรวงการต่างประเทศยังได้แสดงหลักฐานความไม่ชอบธรรมของกัมพูชา ทั้งการละเมิดสนธิสัญญา หลักกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ หลักสิทธิมนุษยชน และความไร้มนุษยธรรมอย่างร้ายแรง เช่น การลักลอบวางกับระเบิด การเริ่มต้นยิงก่อน การโจมตีเป้าหมายพลเรือนทั้งโรงพยาบาลและบ้านเรือน จนมีประชาชนไทยเสียชีวิตและบาดเจ็บจำนวนมาก ในเวทีระดับนานาชาติด้วย



สถานการณ์นี้ คนไทยต้องผนึกกำลังกัน สามัคคีเป็นอันหนึ่งอันเดียวกัน เราจะไม่ยอมแพ้ต่อวิธีการอันชั่วร้าย และจะไม่มีอะไรเอาชนะพลังสามัคคีของคนไทยได้ ข้อเสนอยุติความรุนแรงจากประเทศต่างๆ ดิฉันคิดว่ารัฐบาลพร้อมรับฟัง แต่สิ่งสำคัญคือท่าทีและความจริงใจ ซึ่งที่ผ่านมา เราไม่เห็นความน่าเชื่อถือของกัมพูชาในเรื่องนี้



ในส่วนของกระทรวงวัฒนธรรม ดิฉันขอสำนึกในพระมหากรุณาธิคุณอย่างหาที่สุดมิได้ ที่พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว และสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี ทรงห่วงใยกำลังพลและราษฎรในพื้นที่จังหวัดชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา ทรงพระกรุณาโปรดเกล้าโปรดกระหม่อม ทรงรับผู้เสียชีวิตและผู้บาดเจ็บทุกรายจากเหตุการณ์ความไม่สงบในพื้นที่ดังกล่าว ไว้ในพระบรมราชานุเคราะห์ ยังความปลาบปลื้มและสำนึกในพระมหากรุณาธิคุณอย่างหาที่สุดมิได้ของครอบครัวผู้สูญเสียและผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บ ตลอดจนพสกนิกรไทยทั่วประเทศ



ภายใต้ภารกิจของกระทรวงวัฒนธรรม ดิฉันได้สั่งการเร่งด่วน 2 ภารกิจ คือ



1) งานพิธีการศพที่ได้รับพระราชทาน : ในฐานะหน่วยงานรับผิดชอบการดำเนินงานพิธีการศพที่ได้รับพระราชทาน จะปฏิบัติงานตามหมายรับสั่งจากสำนักพระราชวังด้วยความสมพระเกียรติ และถูกต้องตามโบราณราชประเพณี



2) ภารกิจสนับสนุนอื่นๆ ที่ได้รับมอบหมายจากจังหวัด อาทิ การดูแลผู้บาดเจ็บ การจัดหาเครื่องอุปโภคบริโภคและสิ่งของจำเป็น ร่วมกับหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องเยียวยาฟื้นฟูจิตใจผู้ได้รับผลกระทบ ตลอดจนส่งเจ้าหน้าที่เพื่อประเมินความเสียหายที่เกิดขึ้นตามภารกิจของกระทรวง อาทิ โบราณสถานต่างๆ ในพื้นที่ เพื่อประเมินความเสียหาย และจัดหางบประมาณบูรณะซ่อมแซมต่อไป



First and foremost, I would like to reiterate Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham’s yesterday statement that Cambodia act of aggression constitutes a grave war crime that violates the principles of peaceful resolution under international law and humanitarian principles, which Thailand has always upheld.



However, the government does not condone violence and has made every effort to avoid it. But when the Cambodian side initiates the use of arms, it is necessary for us to response in an appropriate manner.



Although I am currently not in a position to carry out my duties as the prime minister, I have been receiving reports and closely monitoring the situation, doing everything within my capacity. I would like to extend my moral support and encouragement to all officials and people on the ground. I believe that all government mechanisms stand ready to support the efforts of the security agencies and to take care of the people — including field visits by cabinet members and the setting up of relief measures for the injured and killed.



In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also communicated with the international community through every channel to inform them of the facts surrounding the conflict. This was due to the Thai Government’s campaign to crack down on call center syndicates tied to powerful groups in Cambodia — undertaken to protect Thai citizens as well as people in other countries who have suffered damages from such criminal network. I believe this may be the root cause which angered the Cambodian side.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented to the international community clear evidence of Cambodia’s unjust actions — including violations of treaties, international law, human rights principles, and inhumane acts. These include laying landmines, initiating gunfire, and targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and homes, which have resulted in numerous Thai casualties.



During this period, all Thais must unite and stand as one. We will not yield to these malicious acts, and nothing can overcome the power of Thai unity. While proposals to help end the hostility from other countries are welcome, what matters most is the sincerity of Cambodia, which we have not witness thus far.



On the part of the Ministry of Culture, I am deeply grateful for the boundless compassion of Their Majesties the King and the Queen, who have expressed concern for the military personnel and people in the affected areas. Their Majesties have graciously placed all those killed and injured under their royal patronage. This brings immense comfort and heartfelt gratitude to the families of the victims, the wounded, and all Thais everywhere.



In this regard, I have instructed the Ministry of Culture to undertake the followings:



1. Royal Funeral Ceremonies: As the agency responsible for conducting royal-sponsored funerals, we will carry out all funeral arrangements in accordance with the Royal Household Bureau’s orders — with the utmost honour and in line with royal traditions.



2. Additional Support: These include assisting the injured, providing essential consumer supplies, and working with relevant agencies on psychological support to those affected. We are also deploying officials to assess damages — including to historical sites — in order to evaluate the extent of loss and to allocate funding for restoration and repairs.

