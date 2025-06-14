นายกฯ ห่วงสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดระหว่างอิสราเอลกับอิหร่าน สั่ง กต.จัดตั้งศูนย์ RRC ช่วยเหลือคนไทย





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า รัฐบาลไทยห่วงกังวลอย่างยิ่งต่อสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดระหว่างอิสราเอลกับอิหร่านที่รุนแรงขึ้น และขอให้ทุกฝ่ายยับยั้งชั่งใจเพื่อไม่ให้สถานการณ์บานปลายและเลวร้ายลง



ดิฉันได้สั่งการให้กระทรวงการต่างประเทศจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉิน (Rapid Response Center: RRC) เพื่อช่วยเหลือคนไทยในพื้นที่แล้ว และได้สั่งการให้ประสานงานกับกระทรวงกลาโหมในการเตรียมความพร้อมที่จะอพยพคนไทยหากสถานการณ์แย่ลงค่ะ



The Thai Government is deeply concerned by the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Thailand urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint to prevent the situation from further deterioration with broader regional impacts.



I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately activate the Rapid Response Centre (RRC) to provide assistance to Thai nationals in affected areas, and in doing so, to also coordinate closely with the Ministry of Defence in the event that evacuation of Thai nationals becomes necessary.

