นายกฯ ซาบซึ้งโมนาโกสนับสนุนโครงการ Formula 1 ในประเทศไทย





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ดิฉันซาบซึ้งที่ได้เข้าเฝ้าฯ เจ้าชายอัลแบร์ที่ 2 แห่งราชรัฐโมนาโก โดยได้แลกเปลี่ยนทัศนะอย่างรอบด้านเกี่ยวกับศักยภาพเชิงยุทธศาสตร์ของการแข่งขัน Formula 1 ในฐานะกลไกการส่งเสริมความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศ การพัฒนาเทคโนโลยี และความยั่งยืน



ดิฉันได้ใช้โอกาสนี้ในการแสดงความซาบซึ้งต่อการสนับสนุนอย่างต่อเนื่องของโมนาโกที่มีต่อการพัฒนาและส่งเสริมโครงการ Formula 1 ในประเทศไทย

ความผูกพันอันยาวนานของโมนาโกกับ Formula 1 โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งการแข่งขัน Monaco Grand Prix ถือเป็นแรงบันดาลใจสำคัญสำหรับประเทศต่าง ๆ ที่กำลังริเริ่มพัฒนาวงการมอเตอร์สปอร์ตของตน

ประสบการณ์และบทบาทความเป็นผู้นำของโมนาโกในการผสานมรดกทางวัฒนธรรมเข้ากับนวัตกรรมสมัยใหม่ เป็นแบบอย่างที่มีคุณค่าสำหรับประเทศไทยในการพัฒนาและส่งเสริมระบบนิเวศของมอเตอร์สปอร์ตอย่างยั่งยืนในอนาคต



ประเทศไทยเชื่อมั่นว่า การจัดการแข่งขัน Formula 1 ในอนาคตจะช่วยส่งเสริมภาพลักษณ์ของไทยในฐานะศูนย์กลางการท่องเที่ยวและกิจกรรมระดับโลก พร้อมทั้งดึงดูดนักท่องเที่ยวและนักลงทุนจากทั่วโลกค่ะ



นอกจากนี้ เจ้าชายอัลแบร์ที่ 2 ทรงรำลึกถึงการเสด็จฯ เยือนประเทศไทยในอดีต โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในโอกาสที่ได้เข้าเฝ้าฯ พระบาทสมเด็จพระบรมชนกาธิเบศร มหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดชมหาราช บรมนาถบพิตร โดยได้ตรัสถึงความซาบซึ้งในไมตรีจิตและการต้อนรับอย่างอบอุ่นที่ได้รับตลอดระยะเวลาที่ทรงประทับอยู่ในประเทศไทย ตลอดจนความประทับใจในมรดกทางวัฒนธรรมอันลึกซึ้งของไทย



ทั้งนี้ เจ้าชายอัลแบร์ที่ 2 ทรงมีพระราชประสงค์ที่จะเสด็จฯ เยือนประเทศไทยอีกครั้งในอนาคตอันใกล้ ซึ่งเป็นการตอกย้ำสายสัมพันธ์อันแน่นแฟ้นและความเคารพซึ่งกันและกันที่มีมาอย่างยาวนานระหว่างไทยกับโมนาโกด้วยค่ะ



I am profoundly honoured to be received in audience by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. Our meeting provided an invaluable opportunity to engage in a thoughtful and wide-ranging exchange of views on the strategic potential of Formula 1 as a platform for fostering international collaboration, technological innovation, and sustainable development.



I took the occasion to convey my deep appreciation for Monaco’s enduring support for the development and promotion of Formula 1 initiatives in Thailand. Monaco’s long-standing association with the sport, exemplified by the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, serves as an inspiration for emerging motorsport initiatives around the world. In addition, Monaco’s experience and leadership in balancing heritage with innovation presents a compelling model for Thailand as we continue to cultivate our own motorsport ecosystem.



Thailand sees the opportunity to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the future as a key initiative to elevate our profile as a hub for international tourism and global events, while attracting high-value visitors and investors from around the world.



His Serene Highness graciously recalled with deep fondness his past visit to Thailand, particularly the honour of being received in audience by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, especially the gracious hospitality extended to him and the profound cultural richness he experienced during his stay.



His Serene Highness also expressed a sincere desire to visit to Thailand again in the near future, which underscores the enduring bonds of friendship and mutual respect that exist between the Principality of Monaco and the Kingdom of Thailand.

