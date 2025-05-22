'เนติวิทย์'ขึ้นศาลคดีต่อต้านเกณฑ์ทหารครั้งแรก





นายเนติวิทย์ โชติภัทร์ไพศาล นักเคลื่อนไหวกิจกรรมทางการเมือง โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ขึ้นศาลคดีต่อต้านเกณฑ์ทหารครั้งแรก



วันนี้ 22 พฤษภาคม ครบรอบ 11 ปีของการรัฐประหารในประเทศไทย (English version below)



เช้าวันนี้ เวลา 10.00 น. ผมเดินทางไปที่ศาลแขวงสมุทรปราการ หลังจากอัยการมีคำสั่งฟ้องผมในข้อหาหลีกเลี่ยงการเกณฑ์ทหาร

เมื่อปีที่ผ่านมา ผมได้ไปที่หน้าหน่วยตรวจเลือก แต่ปฏิเสธที่จะร่วมจับใบดำใบแดง ผมไม่ได้หลบหนี แต่เลือกที่จะไม่ร่วมมือกับระบบที่ผมไม่เชื่อถือ ด้วยเหตุผลทางมโนธรรม



ผมขอยืนยันการปฏิเสธข้อกล่าวหา



การปฏิเสธเกณฑ์ทหารด้วยเหตุผลทางมโนธรรม (conscientious objection) เป็นสิทธิขั้นพื้นฐานที่ได้รับการรับรองในปฏิญญาสากลว่าด้วยสิทธิมนุษยชน

ประชาชนไม่ควรถูกบังคับให้เข้าร่วมในระบบที่ฝึกฝนความรุนแรงหรือขัดต่อความเชื่อส่วนบุคคล



ตลอดประวัติศาสตร์ มีผู้คนมากมายลุกขึ้นปฏิเสธการเกณฑ์ทหารด้วยจิตสำนึกทางศีลธรรม หนึ่งในนั้นคือ มูฮัมหมัด อาลี ตำนานนักมวยผู้ประกาศอย่างกล้าหาญว่า

“ผมไม่มีเรื่องอะไรกับพวกเวียดกง”

เขาสูญเสียตำแหน่งแชมป์โลก และถูกจำคุก แต่จุดยืนของเขาได้กลายเป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้คนทั้งโลก



ในหลายประเทศ เช่น เกาหลีใต้ เยอรมนี อิสราเอล และอีกมากมาย

มีผู้ปฏิเสธการเกณฑ์ทหารอย่างสันติและยอมแลกด้วยเสรีภาพส่วนตัว พวกเขาคือแรงบันดาลใจของผม



ระบบเกณฑ์ทหารในไทย เป็นต้นเหตุของการคอร์รัปชัน ความรุนแรง และการใช้อำนาจของกองทัพเกินขอบเขตมาช้านาน ผมเชื่อว่า

การต่อสู้ด้วยสันติวิธีครั้งนี้จะนำไปสู่กองทัพที่โปร่งใสขึ้น และสังคมไทยที่เคารพเสรีภาพมากขึ้น



เหมือนเมื่อ 11 ปีก่อนที่ผมลุกขึ้นต่อต้านรัฐประหาร วันนี้ ผมยังคงยืนหยัดในแนวทางเดิม — แนวทางของเสรีภาพ มโนธรรม และความไม่รุนแรง



Today, May 22, marks 11 years since Thailand’s military coup in 2014.



This morning at 10:00 AM, I appeared before the Samut Prakan Provincial Court after the public prosecutor formally indicted me for allegedly evading military conscription.

Last year, I presented myself at the conscription center but refused to participate in the red-and-black lottery draw. I made this decision not out of fear, but out of conscience.



I firmly plead not guilty.



Conscientious objection to military service is a right recognized in international human rights declarations. No citizen should be forced to engage with a system that promotes violence or goes against their moral and ethical beliefs.



Throughout history, countless individuals have taken a stand against forced conscription.

Among them is Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer, who courageously refused to be drafted into the Vietnam War—famously declaring, “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Cong.”

His stance cost him his title and his freedom, but inspired millions.



In South Korea, Germany, Israel, and beyond, conscientious objectors have challenged militarism through peaceful means, often at great personal cost.

They are my inspiration.



Thailand’s conscription system has enabled corruption, abuse, and unchecked military power for far too long. I am committed to contesting this case to uphold the rights of conscience and to help spark long-overdue change.



I believe that by ending forced conscription and respecting individual conscience, Thai society can become freer, and the military more accountable.



As I stood against the coup 11 years ago,

I continue to walk the path of nonviolence, freedom, and justice today.

