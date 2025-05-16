นายกฯ เผยได้ประกาศยกระดับความสัมพันธ์ไทย-เวียดนาม สู่ “ความเป็นหุ้นส่วนยุทธศาสตร์อย่างรอบด้าน”





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า It is my great pleasure and honour to pay my first official visit to Viet Nam as Prime Minister of Thailand, and co-chair Thailand - Viet Nam Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR) with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The JCR is a special mechanism that Viet Nam only has with Thailand.



PM Chinh and I announced the elevation of Thailand - Viet Nam relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which opens a new historic chapter in the relations between our two countries.



Also had the opportunity to pay courtesy calls on the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, the President, and the Chairman of the National Assembly of Viet Nam.



In all our discussions, both sides agreed on the increasing importance of Thailand - Viet Nam partnership for the region, and the need to forge greater synergy between our two economies. We agreed to achieve the bilateral trade target of USD 25 billion soon, strengthen links between supply chains and local economies, and cooperate on human resources development for future industries, particularly semiconductors and AI.



We also agreed to increase cooperation between our militaries and law enforcement agencies to combat narcotic drugs, online scams, illegal fishing, and to promote tourism through more road, sea and air links, especially the exciting first direct flight route linking Viet Nam and Northeastern Thailand in the near future.



PM Chinh and I also jointly presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand - Viet Nam Business Forum, which brought together leading Thai and Vietnamese companies to expand business networks and increase two-way investments between the two countries.



ยินดีและเป็นเกียรติอย่างยิ่งค่ะที่ได้เยือนเวียดนามอย่างเป็นทางการครั้งแรก ในฐานะนายกรัฐมนตรี และร่วมเป็นประธานการประชุมคณะรัฐมนตรีร่วมไทย - เวียดนาม (Joint Cabinet Retreat: JCR) กับท่านนายกรัฐมนตรีฟ่าม มิงห์ จิ๋น ซึ่งการประชุม JCR นี้ ถือเป็นกลไกพิเศษที่เวียดนามมีร่วมกับไทยเพียงประเทศเดียวค่ะ



ท่านนายกรัฐมนตรีจิ๋นและดิฉัน ได้ประกาศยกระดับความสัมพันธ์ไทย - เวียดนาม สู่ “ความเป็นหุ้นส่วนยุทธศาสตร์อย่างรอบด้าน” (Comprehensive Strategic Partnership) ซึ่งเป็นระดับความสัมพันธ์สูงสุดที่เวียดนามมีกับต่างประเทศ ถือเป็นการเปิดบทใหม่ของประวัติศาสตร์ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสองประเทศ



ดิฉันยังได้มีโอกาสเข้าเยี่ยมคารวะท่านเลขาธิการพรรคคอมมิวนิสต์เวียดนาม ท่านประธานาธิบดี และท่านประธานสภาแห่งชาติเวียดนาม



ในการหารือเหล่านี้ ทั้งสองฝ่ายเห็นพ้องถึงความสำคัญที่เพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ของความเป็นหุ้นส่วนไทย - เวียดนามต่อภูมิภาค และความจำเป็นในการส่งเสริมความเชื่อมโยงทางเศรษฐกิจระหว่างทั้งสองประเทศให้แน่นแฟ้นยิ่งขึ้น โดยเราตั้งเป้าหมายที่จะเพิ่มมูลค่าการค้าทวิภาคีให้ถึง 25,000 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐในอนาคตอันใกล้ เสริมสร้างความเชื่อมโยงของห่วงโซ่อุปทานและเศรษฐกิจท้องถิ่น ตลอดจนความร่วมมือด้านการพัฒนาทรัพยากรมนุษย์ เพื่อรองรับอุตสาหกรรมแห่งอนาคต โดยเฉพาะเซมิคอนดักเตอร์และปัญญาประดิษฐ์



ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังเห็นพ้องให้เพิ่มความร่วมมือระหว่างกองทัพและหน่วยงานด้านความมั่นคงในการต่อต้านยาเสพติด การหลอกลวงออนไลน์ การประมงผิดกฎหมาย ตลอดจนส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวผ่านการเชื่อมโยงทางถนน ทางทะเล และทางอากาศ โดยเฉพาะเส้นทางบินตรงระหว่างเวียดนามกับภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของไทยที่จะเกิดขึ้นในอนาคตอันใกล้นี้



นอกจากนี้ ดิฉันและท่านนายกรัฐมนตรีจิ๋น ยังได้ร่วมเป็นประธานในพิธีเปิดงาน Thailand - Viet Nam Business Forum ซึ่งเป็นเวทีที่รวบรวมภาคเอกชนชั้นนำของทั้งสองประเทศมาเสริมสร้างเครือข่ายและเพิ่มการลงทุนระหว่างกันให้มากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยค่ะ

