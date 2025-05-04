“อุ๊งอิ๊ง”ยินดีกับ“ลอเรนซ์ หว่อง”ชนะเลือกตั้งสิงคโปร์ ได้นั่งเก้าอี้นายกฯ อีกสมัย





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า Congratulations to Prime Minister @LawrenceWongST on your decisive election victory. Look forward to continuing working closely with you to further strengthening our friendship and Thailand - Singapore partnership, especially as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.



ขอแสดงความยินดีกับท่านนายกรัฐมนตรีลอเรนซ์ หว่อง ที่ได้รับชัยชนะในการเลือกตั้งอย่างท่วมท้นครั้งนี้ ดิฉันพร้อมทำงานร่วมกับท่านอย่างใกล้ชิดต่อไปเพื่อสร้างเสริมมิตรภาพและความเป็นหุ้นส่วนระหว่างไทยกับสิงคโปร์ โดยเฉพาะในโอกาสครบรอบ 60 ความสัมพันธ์ทางการทูตระหว่างกันในปีนี้ค่ะ

