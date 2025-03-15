รมต.กต.สหรัฐ ประกาศจำกัดวีซ่า จนท.รัฐบาลไทย ตอบโต้ปมส่งชาวอุยกูร์ไปจีน



ประกาศว่าด้วยนโยบายข้อจำกัดเกี่ยวกับวีซ่าเพื่อตอบโต้กรณีผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์และชนกลุ่มน้อยทางชาติพันธุ์หรือศาสนากลุ่มอื่นที่อาจไม่ได้รับความคุ้มครองกลับประเทศจีน



แถลงการณ์โดย

รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศสหรัฐฯ มาร์โค รูบิโอ

14 มีนาคม 2568



วันนี้ ผมประกาศนโยบายข้อจำกัดเกี่ยวกับวีซ่าใหม่ ซึ่งจะมีผลกับเจ้าหน้าที่รัฐบาลต่างประเทศที่ดำรงตำแหน่งอยู่ในปัจจุบันหรือในอดีต ซึ่งเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบต่อ หรือมีส่วนเกี่ยวข้องกับการผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์หรือชนกลุ่มน้อยทางชาติพันธุ์หรือศาสนากลุ่มอื่นที่อาจไม่ได้รับความคุ้มครองกลับประเทศจีน เรามุ่งมั่นต่อสู้ความพยายามของจีนในการกดดันรัฐบาลต่าง ๆ ให้ผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์และกลุ่มอื่น ๆ กลับประเทศจีน ทำให้พวกเขาต้องเผชิญกับการทรมานและการบังคับให้สูญหาย



ผมปฏิบัติตามนโยบายนี้โดยทันทีด้วยการดำเนินขั้นตอนเพื่อกำหนดข้อจำกัดเกี่ยวกับวีซ่ากับเจ้าหน้าที่รัฐบาลไทยที่ดำรงตำแหน่งอยู่ในปัจจุบันและในอดีต ซึ่งเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบต่อ หรือมีส่วนเกี่ยวข้องกับการผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์ 40 คน ออกจากประเทศไทยในวันที่ 27 กุมภาพันธ์



จากการที่จีนกระทำการฆ่าล้างเผ่าพันธุ์และก่ออาชญากรรมต่อมนุษยชาติกับชาวอุยกูร์มาเป็นเวลานาน เราขอให้รัฐบาลทั่วโลกไม่ผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์และกลุ่มอื่น ๆ กลับประเทศจีน



นโยบายข้อจำกัดเกี่ยวกับวีซ่านี้เป็นไปตามมาตรา 212(a)(3)(C) แห่งรัฐบัญญัติตรวจคนเข้าเมืองและสัญชาติของสหรัฐฯ (Immigration and Nationality Act) และอนุญาตให้กระทรวงการต่างประเทศสหรัฐฯ ดำเนินการตามข้อจำกัดเกี่ยวกับวีซ่ากับเจ้าหน้าที่รัฐบาลต่างประเทศที่ดำรงตำแหน่งอยู่ในปัจจุบันหรือในอดีต ซึ่งเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบต่อ หรือมีส่วนเกี่ยวข้องกับการผลักดันชาวอุยกูร์หรือชนกลุ่มน้อยทางชาติพันธุ์หรือศาสนากลุ่มอื่นที่อาจไม่ได้รับความคุ้มครองกลับประเทศจีน สมาชิกครอบครัวบางคนของบุคคลดังกล่าวอาจอยู่ภายใต้ข้อจำกัดเหล่านี้ด้วยเช่นกัน



https://th.usembassy.gov/th/announcement-of-a-visa-restriction-policy-th/



-----------------------------



Announcement of a Visa Restriction Policy to Address the Forced Return of Uyghurs and Members of Other Ethnic or Religious Groups with Protection Concerns to China

Statement by

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

March 14, 2025



Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to current or former foreign government officials responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of Uyghurs or members of other ethnic or religious groups with protection concerns to China. We are committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances.



I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27.



In light of China’s longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China.



This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and allows the Department of State to pursue visa restrictions for current or former foreign government officials who are responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return to China of Uyghurs or members of other ethnic or religious groups with protection concerns. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.



