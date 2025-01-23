“เศรษฐา”เผยสมรสเท่าเทียมเกิดขึ้นได้จริงแล้ว ยินดีจากหัวใจกับทุกความรักของทุกคน





นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน อดีตนายกรัฐมนตรี

โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า วันนี้ 23 มกราคม 2568 จะเป็นอีกวันที่มีความหมาย และมีความสำคัญต่อ ‘หัวใจ’ คนไทยหลายๆคนครับ



สมรสที่เท่าเทียมเกิดขึ้นได้จริงแล้วด้วยพลังของทุกคน จากนี้ไป จะไม่มี ‘ชาย‘ หรือ ’หญิง’ แต่จะเป็น ‘บุคคล’ กับ ‘บุคคล’ ที่เป็น ’คู่สมรส‘ ที่เสมอภาคเท่าเทียมกัน



ยินดีจากหัวใจกับทุกความรักของทุกคนครับ #สมรสเท่าเทียม



Today, 23rd January 2025, is another significant day and is very close to the hearts of many Thais.



Equal marriage has truly become possible with the power of all. From now on, there will no longer be a 'man' and a 'woman', but 'individual’ and 'individual’ who are equal 'spouses'.



I congratulate you wholeheartedly on your love. #lgbtq

