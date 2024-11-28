การบินไทยแนะผู้โดยสารเผื่อเวลาเดินทางไปสนามบินหาดใหญ่ หลังมีฝนตก-น้ำท่วมหลายพื้นที่



THAI Corporate Communications รายงานว่า สายการบินไทย ประกาศถึงผู้โดยสารที่เดินทางไปยังท่าอากาศยานนานาชาติหาดใหญ่ จ.สงขลา เนื่องจากสภาพอากาศในจังหวัดสงขลา ซึ่งมีฝนตกหนักต่อเนื่องและส่งผลให้เกิดน้ำท่วมในหลายพื้นที่ การบินไทยขอแนะนำให้ผู้โดยสารเผื่อเวลาเดินทางเพิ่ม 3–4 ชั่วโมง เพื่อให้สามารถเดินทางถึงสนามบินได้ทันเวลา ขอขอบคุณในความร่วมมือของท่าน



Notice to Passengers Traveling to Hat Yai International Airport Due to persistent heavy rainfall in Songkhla Province, which has caused widespread flooding, we advise all passengers to allow an additional 3–4 hours of travel time to ensure timely arrival at the airport.





Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

