ททท.เตรียมจัดงานแสดงโชว์แสงสีริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยา 16 พ.ย. – 15 ธ.ค.





เพจเรือด่วนเจ้าพระยา โพสต์ระบุว่า พบกันอีกครั้ง! กับงาน Vijit Chao Phraya 2024 งานแสดงโชว์แสงสีริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาสุดอลังการที่จัดโดย ททท. ที่จะจัดขึ้นในวันที่ 16 พ.ย. – 15 ธ.ค.67 นี้



ใครที่อยากล่องเรือชมแสงสียามค่ำคืนแบบนี้อีก รอติดตามรายละเอียด Vijit Sightseeing Cruise เร็วๆ นี้ที่ LINE: @cpxboattour (มี @)



Get ready for Vijit Chao Phraya 2024, a spectacular light show along the Chao Phraya River organized by TAT on 16 November – 15 December 2024.



For those who want to cruise and enjoy the show along the river, more details about Vijit Sightseeing Cruise is coming soon. Please stay tuned on LINE: @cpxboattour (with @).

