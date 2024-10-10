หลายภาคส่วนร่วม Big Cleaning ฟื้นฟูเมืองเชียงใหม่





หน่วยงานภาครัฐ ภาคประชาชน และเอกชนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ร่วมแรงร่วมใจฟื้นฟูและทำกิจกรรม Big Cleaning ในพื้นที่จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ เพื่อให้กลับสู่ภาวะปกติและพร้อมต้อนรับผู้มาเยือนโดยเร็ว



อย่างไรก็ตาม ในพื้นที่ที่ไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากน้ำท่วมยังคงเปิดให้ท่องเที่ยวตามปกติ อาทิ ดอยอินทนนท์ ถนนนิมมานเหมินท์ ประตูท่าแพ วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ วัดพระสิงห์ วัดเจดีย์หลวง สวนสัตว์เชียงใหม่ เชียงใหม่ไนท์ซาฟารี อุทยานหลวงราชพฤกษ์ ฯลฯ



ทั้งนี้ การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.) ขอเชิญชวนทุกท่านออกมาท่องเที่ยวจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ เพื่อส่งกำลังใจให้คนเชียงใหม่ และโอบกอดเชียงใหม่ไปด้วยกัน ❤️



Chiang Mai is now in the recovery phase in areas affected by the floods, with water levels receding. Government agencies, local residents, and private organizations are working hand-in-hand on large-scale clean-up efforts to restore the city and prepare for the return of visitors.



Meanwhile, unaffected areas continue to operate as usual, including popular destinations like Nimmanhemin Road, Tha Phae Gate, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai Zoo, Chiang Mai Night Safari, and the Royal Park Rajapruek.



Chiang Mai remains as charming and beautiful as ever. We invite you to show your support and encouragement by visiting during this early winter season. Let’s come together to experience and celebrate the spirit of Chiang Mai!.

