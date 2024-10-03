นายกฯ ติดตามสถานการณ์รุนแรงตะวันออกกลาง เรียกร้องทุกฝ่ายยุติใช้ความรุนแรงทุกรูปแบบ



น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า I urgently call on all concerned parties to take immediate actions to de-escalate the rising tensions in the Middle East. We are deeply concerned for the innocent civilian lives and the already dire humanitarian situation which will further deteriorate with the heightened tensions. We need to help prevent the situation from escalating any further, and call on all parties to urgently return to the path of peace and negotiations toward an immediate ceasefire.



ดิฉันติดตามสถานการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นในตะวันออกกลางด้วยความห่วงกังวลยิ่ง โดยเฉพาะต่อพลเรือนและสถานการณ์ด้านมนุษยธรรมที่ย่ำแย่อยู่แล้ว และขอเรียกร้องให้ทุกฝ่ายใช้ความอดกลั้น อย่างสูงสุด ยุติการใช้ความรุนแรงในทุกรูปแบบ เพื่อป้องกันมิให้สถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งลุกลามบานปลาย ออกไปมากกว่านี้ ดิฉันมีความห่วงใยอย่างยิ่งในความปลอดภัยของคนไทยที่อยู่ในพื้นที่เสี่ยงในตะวันออกกลาง และขอให้คนไทยทุกคนติดตามและปฎิบัติตามคำแนะนำของทางการท้องถิ่นและสถานเอกอัครราชทูตไทยอย่างเคร่งครัดค่ะ

