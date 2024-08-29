นายกฯ เวียดนาม สายตรงแสดงความยินดี“แพทองธาร”ในโอกาสรับตำแหน่ง





น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า วันนี้ ดิฉันได้รับโทรศัพท์แสดงความยินดีจากท่านฝ่าม มิงห์ จิ๋งห์ นายกรัฐมนตรีเวียดนาม ในโอกาสรับตำแหน่งนายกรัฐมนตรี



ดิฉันได้ขอบคุณรัฐบาลเวียดนาม สำหรับความสัมพันธ์ที่ใกล้ชิดระหว่างกัน และขอบคุณที่ถวายการต้อนรับสมเด็จพระกนิษฐาธิราชเจ้า กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯ สยามบรมราชกุมารี อย่างสมพระเกียรติ เมื่อช่วงกลางเดือนสิงหาคมที่ผ่านมา พร้อมได้ใช้โอกาสนี้ แสดงความตั้งใจของดิฉันที่จะทำงานร่วมกันอย่างใกล้ชิด โดยเฉพาะด้านการค้าและการลงทุน และความเชื่อมโยงระหว่างประชาชนสองประเทศ เพื่อส่งเสริมความเป็นหุ้นส่วนเชิงยุทธศาสตร์ระหว่างกัน โดยนายกรัฐมนตรีเวียดนามมีความมั่นใจในความร่วมมือสองฝ่าย ซึ่งมีศักยภาพที่จะต่อยอดเพื่อพัฒนาความสัมพันธ์ทั้งในระดับทวิภาคีและระดับภูมิภาค และยังได้เชิญให้ดิฉันเยือนเวียดนามอย่างเป็นทางการในโอกาสแรกต่อไปด้วยค่ะ



Today, I received a congratulatory phone call from H.E. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Viet Nam on the occasion of my royal endorsement as Prime Minister of Thailand.



I expressed my sincere appreciation to the Government of Viet Nam for the close relations between our two countries. I also thanked the Viet Nam Government for the warm welcome extended to H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on her recent visit to Viet Nam. I expressed my commitment to working closely together, in particular in the areas of trade and investment and people-to-people connection to further advance our strategic partnership. The Prime Minister of Viet Nam also expressed his confidence in the potential of our cooperation which can be further enhanced for the benefit of our two countries and the wider region. He also extended his invitation for me to pay an official visit to Viet Nam at the earliest opportunity.

