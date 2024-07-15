นายกฯ ภูมิใจไทยติดอันดับ 4 ประเทศที่สวยที่สุดในโลก





นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ประเทศไทยติดอันดับ 4 ประเทศที่สวยที่สุดในโลก ตามรายงานล่าสุดของ World of Statistics ครับ



ภูมิใจที่บ้านเราติดอันดับสวยที่สุดอันดับที่ 4 รองจากนิวซีแลนด์ กรีซ และอิตาลี จากการจัดอันดับเมื่อปลายเดือนมิถุนายนที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งนอกจากจะมองว่ามีเสน่ห์ทางธรรมชาติแล้ว ยังมีมรดกทางวัฒนธรรม และเป็นเมืองที่มีชีวิตชีวา สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหลากหลาย ตั้งแต่ถนนที่พลุกพล่านในกรุงเทพฯ ไปจนถึงชายหาดอันเงียบสงบของภูเก็ต และความมหัศจรรย์ทางประวัติศาสตร์ของอยุธยาครับ



I am very proud that Thailand has recently been ranked as the fourth most beautiful country in the world, only after New Zealand, Greece and Italy, by World of Statistics. Apart from our natural beauties, there are enormous cultural heritage, lively destinations such as the bustling streets of Bangkok, and serene white sand beaches of Phuket, as well as wonderful historical sites of Ayutthaya.



Thailand has everything the heart desires to offer. Do come and be amazed!!



