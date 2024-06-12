กต.ออกแถลงการณ์หวังคู่กรณีปฎิบัติตามมติ UNSC หยุดยิง-ปล่อยตัวประกัน





กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ออกแถลงการณ์ต่อข้อมติคณะมนตรีความมั่นคงแห่งสหประชาชาติที่เกี่ยวข้องกับข้อตกลงหยุดยิงในฉนวนกาซา โดยระบุว่า ประเทศไทยยินดีต่อข้อมติคณะมนตรีความมั่นคงแห่งสหประชาชาติ (UNSC) ที่ 2735 (2024) ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองเมื่อวันที่ 10 มิถุนายน 2567 เรียกร้องให้มีการหยุดยิงอย่างสมบูรณ์และครบถ้วนโดยทันที ตลอดจนขอให้คู่กรณีปฏิบัติตามข้อเสนออย่างครบถ้วนโดยไม่ล่าช้าและปราศจากเงื่อนไข ซึ่งรวมถึงการปล่อยตัวประกันที่ยังเหลืออยู่ รวมทั้งตัวประกันคนไทยด้วย



ประเทศไทยเห็นว่า ข้อมติคณะมนตรีความมั่นคงแห่งสหประชาชาติดังกล่าวเป็นก้าวสำคัญในการหาทางออกอย่างสันติให้กับสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้ง และคาดหวังให้มีการปฏิบัติตามข้อมติอย่างสมบูรณ์และมีประสิทธิภาพ



ประเทศไทยสนับสนุนการคงความพยายามของทุกฝ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้อง เพื่อบรรลุทางออกบนพื้นฐานของแนวทางสองรัฐที่รัฐอิสราเอลและรัฐปาเลสไตน์อยู่เคียงข้างกันอย่างสันติและมั่นคง โดยสอดคล้องกับกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศและข้อมติของสหประชาชาติที่เกี่ยวข้อง



Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the UNSC Resolution on Ceasefire in Gaza.



Thailand welcomes the UNSC resolution 2735 (2024) adopted on 10 June 2024 calling for immediate, full and complete ceasefire, and urging both parties to fully implement the terms of the proposal without delay and without condition, including the release of the remaining hostages, which include Thai nationals.



Thailand sees this UNSC resolution as a major step forward towards achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict and looks forward to the full and effective implementation of the said resolution.



Thailand supports the continued efforts of all parties concerned to realise the two-State solution, by which the States of Israel and Palestine live side-by-side in peace and security, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

