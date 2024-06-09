นายกฯ มาถึงเมืองลำปางแล้ว สักการะพระธาตุลําปางหลวง และพระแก้วดอนเต้า

นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า มาถึงเมืองลำปางแล้ว ต้องมาสักการะพระธาตุลําปางหลวง และ “พระแก้วดอนเต้า” พระแก้วมรกตคู่บ้านคู่เมืองครับ



พระธาตุลำปางหลวง เป็น 1 ใน Unseen in Thailand โดยเป็นมณฑปซุ้มทรงสี่เหลี่ยมที่สร้างครอบรอยพระพุทธบาท ข้างในนี้เราจะมองเห็นเงาพระธาตุและพระวิหารในด้านมุมกลับเพราะการหักเหของแสง สะท้อนว่าองค์ความรู้ด้านฟิสิกส์ของเรานั้นมีมานาน และที่สำคัญคือ พระธาตุเริ่มสร้างในปีฉลูและสร้างเสร็จในปีฉลู จึงเป็นพระธาตุประจำปีเกิดของคนปีฉลู คนเกิดปีฉลูต้องมาสักครั้งครับ



My next visit is the Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang, built during the Golden Age of the Lanna Kingdom and one of the “Unseen in Thailand” destinations. Here visitors will marvel at the clever demonstration of the principles of geometrical optics displaying, through a pin hole, an inverted and colorful image of the golden stupa inside a small building behind.



Don’t forget to visit this stunning temple and many more in Lampang !!!

