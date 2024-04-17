นายกฯ ยันไทยพร้อมยกระดับความสัมพันธ์สู่การเป็นหุ้นส่วนยุทธศาสตร์กับนิวซีแลนด์





นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ประเทศไทยพร้อมยกระดับความสัมพันธ์สู่การเป็นหุ้นส่วนยุทธศาสตร์กับนิวซีแลนด์ และในปี 2569 ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสองประเทศจะครบรอบ 70 ปีแล้วครับ



ผมยินดีและเป็นเกียรติอย่างยิ่งที่ได้ต้อนรับท่านคริสโตเฟอร์ ลักซอน (The Right Honourable Christopher Luxon) นายกรัฐมนตรีนิวซีแลนด์ พร้อมด้วยคณะภาคเอกชนในวันนี้ ซึ่งประเทศไทยเป็นหนึ่งในเป้าหมายหลักของนิวซีแลนด์ในการเยือนเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ในครั้งนี้ ขอบคุณที่เล็งเห็นถึงศักยภาพของประเทศไทยครับ



วันนี้ ตั้งใจที่จะหารือแนวทางที่จะพัฒนาความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างกันให้แน่นแฟ้นยิ่งขึ้น รวมทั้งหาแนวทางที่จะร่วมมือกันทางด้านเทคโนโลยีการเกษตรและการบินที่นิวซีแลนด์มีความเชี่ยวชาญ รวมไปถึงการท่องเที่ยวที่อยากให้มีการท่องเที่ยวระหว่างกันเพิ่มขึ้นครับ



Thailand is ready to upgrade its relationship with New Zealand to a strategic partnership, and marking 70 years of our remarkable ties in 2026.



It is my pleasure and honor to welcome Mr. Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, along with a distinguished private sector delegation to Thailand. I am very pleased to note that we are a key destination for New Zealand in Southeast Asia this year - thank you for seeing the immense potential of Thailand.



Today, I intended to discuss ways to develop closer relations between us, including finding ways to cooperate in the field of agricultural and aviation technology where New Zealand has unique expertise. We will also touch on tourism and how to boost two-way tourism between our two countries. The possibilities are clearly there and we are ready to explore these ideas and so much more.

