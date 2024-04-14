กต.เตือนคนไทยเลี่ยงเดินทาง ติดตามสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดอิสราเอล-อิหร่าน





กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand รายงานว่า ตามที่มีเหตุความตึงเครียดระหว่างอิสราเอลและอิหร่านเพิ่มมากขึ้น รัฐบาลและกระทรวงการต่างประเทศมีความเป็นห่วงพี่น้องคนไทยในพื้นที่ที่อาจได้รับผลกระทบโดยตรง จึงได้สั่งการให้สถานเอกอัครราชทูตในภูมิภาคติดตามสถานการณ์อย่างใกล้ชิด โดยสถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเทลอาวีฟ ได้จัดทำประกาศแจ้งเตือนคนไทยให้เตรียมความพร้อม รวมถึงแนวปฏิบัติในภาวะฉุกเฉินด้วยแล้ว จึงขอให้พี่น้องคนไทยตื่นตัว และติดตามการประกาศและการแจ้งเตือนต่างๆ ของสถานทูตไทยในภูมิภาคอย่างใกล้ชิด โดยขอให้ประชาชนไทยหลีกเลี่ยงการเดินทางไปพื้นที่ดังกล่าว หากไม่มีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่ง ในกรณีฉุกเฉินพี่น้องคนไทยสามารถติดต่อขอรับความช่วยเหลือเร่งด่วนได้ที่สถานเอกอัครราชทูตไทยในประเทศต่างๆ ทุกแห่ง



Due to the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Royal Thai Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand are concerned for Thai nationals staying in areas that may be directly affected. As such, Thai Embassies in the region have been instructed to monitor the situation in the region closely.



Thai nationals in the region are urged to stay alert and follow announcements and advice from Thai Embassies closely. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has already issued a warning to Thai nationals living there to prepare for possible emergency situations and can be contacted directly for any related assistance.



Other Thai nationals are strongly urged to avoid traveling there if not deemed urgent or necessary at this time.

