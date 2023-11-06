สถานทูตฯ จุดเทียนรำลึก ครบ 30 วันการเสียชีวิตของชาวไทยในอิสราเอล





เพจเฟซบุ๊ก Royal Thai Embassy,Tel Aviv (ทุกเรื่องเมืองยิว) รายงานว่า ตามที่นายไอแซก เฮอร์ซอก (Isaac Herzog) ประธานาธิบดีอิสราเอล ได้เชิญชวนชาวอิสราเอลจุดเทียนรำลึกและไว้อาลัยแก่ผู้เสียชีวิตจำนวน 1,400 ราย จากเหตุการณ์เมื่อวันที่ 7 ตุลาคม 2566



เมื่อเวลา 18.00 น. วันที่ 5 พฤศจิกายน 2566 ในโอกาสครบรอบ 30 วันของการเสียชีวิต เพื่อรำลึกถึงผู้เสียชีวิตชาวไทย นางสาว พรรณนภา จันทรารมย์ เอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเทลอาวีฟ ได้นำข้าราชการสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ และข้าราชการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ร่วมจุดเทียนรำลึกและไว้อาลัยให้แก่ผู้เสียชีวิตชาวไทย ณ ทำเนียบเอกอัครราชทูต



At 18.00 hours on 5 November 2023, 30 days after the tragic incident on 7 October 2023, President Isaac Herzog invited the Israeli public to light candles in memory of 1,400 people who lost their lives.



In remembrance of the Thai nationals who lost their lives, Ambassador Pannabha Chandraramya led the team of the officers from the Royal Thai Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand to light candles at the Ambassador’s residence in memory of the Thai nationals who perished on that day.

