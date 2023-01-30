“ชูวิทย์”ขอโทษสาวไต้หวันกรณีตำรวจไทยบางคนทำให้ได้รับความเสียหาย หวังวางใจมาเที่ยวไทยอีก





นายชูวิทย์ กมลวิศิษฏ์ อดีตนักการเมือง โพสต์คลิปผ่านเฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า“ขอโทษ อันหยูชิง (安于晴) สาวไต้หวัน ที่ตำรวจไทยบางคนทำให้ได้รับความเสียหาย



ในนามประชาชนคนไทย ผมต้องขอโทษกับสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น หวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่าชาวไต้หวันจะให้อภัย และยังคงไว้วางใจมาเที่ยวประเทศไทยอีกครั้ง



และผมยืนยันจะติดตามเรื่องนี้ เพื่อให้ความจริงปรากฏ



โปรดติดตามคลิปต่อไป สัมภาษณ์ชายสิงคโปร์ที่อยู่กลุ่มเดียวกันกับดาราสาวไต้หวัน และเป็นคนจ่ายเงินให้กับตำรวจ 27,000 บาท



———



On behalf of Thai people, I would like to apologise for the incident that happened to Aun Yu Ching, in a case where some Thai policemen extorted money from you and put you in an unsafe situation.



I truly hope that Taiwanese people could forgive us and trust that Thailand could still be one of your holiday destinations and that you would one day travel back here again.



I will find out the truth and follow up this case closely.”

