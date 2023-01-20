เพจ Ultra-Trail Unseen Koh Chang ประกาศยกเลิกการจัดกิจกรรม UTKC2023!!



เราคาดว่า UTKC จะปิดจบที่ 7 ปี แต่แล้วปีที่ 7 ก็มาไม่ถึง ทีมงานต้องกราบขออภัยต่อเหตุการณ์อันร้ายแรงครั้งนี้อย่างสุดหัวใจ



สำหรับการชดเชยสิทธิประโยชน์ใดๆ ต่อนักวิ่ง ทีมงานขออนุญาตประกาศภายในวันที่ 15 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566



หากนักวิ่งมีคำถาม หรือ ต้องการช่วยเหลือใดๆ สามารถส่งข้อความได้ในอินบ็อกซ์



หรืออีเมล utkc100@gmail.com



กราบขออภัยอีกครั้ง



Announcement to cancel the event UTKC2023!!



We were expecting UTKC to close for 7 years, but the 7th year has yet to arrive. The team sincerely apologizes for this tragic incident.



For compensation for any benefits to runners, the team asks for permission to announce by February 15, 2023.



If runners have any questions or need any assistance, You can send messages in the inbox.



or email utkc100@gmail.com



We are sorry again.

