กษัตริย์ชาร์ลส์ที่ 3 ทรงมีพระราชสาส์นถวายพระพรในโอกาส"วันชาติไทย"





วันที่ 5 ธันวาคม 2565 สถานเอกอัครราชทูตอังกฤษประจำประเทศไทย ได้เผยแพร่พระราชสาส์นจากพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าชาร์ลส์ที่ 3 ถึงพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัววชิราลงกรณ พระวชิรเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว ในโอกาส วันชาติไทย ความว่า



As you celebrate the important occasion of your National Day, I would like to congratulate Your Majesty and to send my good wishes to the people of Thailand. As we overcome global health challenges together, with determination and fortitude, may we look to better times in the future.



Charles R

