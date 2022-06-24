BTS ย้ำผู้โดยสารสวมหน้ากากอนามัยตลอดเวลา แม้ประกาศผ่อนคลายแล้ว





เพจรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส โพสต์ระบุว่า“เนื่องจากมีการประกาศการผ่อนคลายการสวมหน้ากากอนามัยในที่สาธารณะแล้ว อย่างไรก็ตามเพื่อความปลอดภัยของผู้โดยสารส่วนรวม รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสยังคงกำหนดให้มีการสวมหน้ากากอนามัยตลอดเวลาการใช้บริการ หากมีความคืบหน้าอย่างไรแอดมินจะรีบแจ้งผู้โดยสารนะครับ



Passengers are reminded that although the wearing of masks has been relaxed for outdoor public areas, BTS SkyTrain still requires masks to be worn at all times while using the system. Any future changes to this requirement will be announced accordingly.”

