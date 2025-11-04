“ผีตาโขน” ไทยร่วมขบวนพาเหรด Day of the Dead กลางกรุงเม็กซิโก ซิตี

เมื่อวันที่ 1 พฤศจิกายน 2568 สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก ได้นำ “ผีตาโขน” จากประเทศไทยเข้าร่วมขบวนพาเหรด Day of the Dead หรือ “เทศกาลวันแห่งความตาย” บนถนน Reforma ใจกลางกรุงเม็กซิโกซิตี เป็นปีที่สองติดต่อกัน ไทยเป็นประเทศเดียวที่ได้รับอนุญาต นำขบวนผีตาโขนเข้าร่วมเทศกาลที่มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลก ซึ่งเป็นโอกาสเผยแพร่วัฒนธรรมผ่านผีตาโขนพร้อมประวัติ รถตุ๊กตุ๊กนำขบวน และเพลงไทยก่อนเริ่มขบวน นายรุจ ธรรมมงคล เอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก ได้นำข้าราชการ เจ้าหน้าที่สถานทูตฯ ตลอดจนชาวเม็กซิโกที่ร่วมขบวนกว่า 120 คน ร่วมยืนสงบนิ่งเพื่อถวายความอาลัยและน้อมรำลึกในพระมหากรุณาธิคุณของสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พระบรมราชินีนาถ พระบรมราชชนนีพันปีหลวง โดยสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้ตกแต่งหุ่นผีตาโขนขนาดยักษ์ที่ใช้ในขบวนพาเหรดด้วยผ้าคลุมสีดำ เพื่อถวายความอาลัยด้วยขบวนผีตาโขนไทยปีนี้เกิดจากความร่วมแรงร่วมใจระหว่างสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ และอาสาสมัครเยาวชนชาวเม็กซิโกกว่าร้อยคนในการสร้างหุ่นและประดิษฐ์หน้ากากผีตาโขนขนาดยักษ์ อีกทั้งเยาวชนเม็กซิโกจำนวน 115 คนได้ร่วมสวมชุดและหน้ากากผีตาโขน เดินขบวนไปพร้อมเสียงเพลงอีสานของไทยและเพลง T-Pop ของไทยที่เปิดประกอบตลอดเส้นทางพาเหรดระยะทางกว่า 8 กิโลเมตร และยังมีรถตุ๊กตุ๊กเข้าร่วมในขบวน สร้างความสนใจและเสียงเชียร์จากผู้ชมตลอดทางการเข้าร่วมในปีนี้มีความสำคัญเป็นพิเศษ เนื่องในโอกาสครบรอบ 50 ปี การสถาปนาความสัมพันธ์ทางการทูตไทย–เม็กซิโก แสดงให้เห็นถึงพลัง Soft Power ไทยในการเชื่อมโยงผู้คนผ่านวัฒนธรรม และเผยแพร่เอกลักษณ์ไทยสู่สายตาชาวเม็กซิโกและนักท่องเที่ยวที่รอชมพาเหรดนับล้านคนเทศกาล Day of the Dead หรือ “วันแห่งความตาย” ของเม็กซิโก จัดขึ้นเป็นประจำทุกปีในวันที่ 1–2 พฤศจิกายน เพื่อรำลึกถึงผู้ล่วงลับโดยตามบ้านและสุสานทั่วประเทศจะประดับตกแต่งแท่นบูชาด้วยดอกดาวเรืองและหัวกระโหลกจำลอง ถือเป็นประเพณีเก่าแก่ที่องค์การยูเนสโกได้ขึ้นทะเบียนให้เป็นมรดกภูมิปัญญาทางวัฒนธรรมของมนุษยชาติเมื่อปี 2546 และกระทรวงวัฒนธรรมกรุงเม็กซิโกจัดขบวนพาเหรดสืบสานวัฒนธรรมนี้อย่างยิ่งใหญ่เป็นประจำทุกปีOn 1 November 2025, the Royal Thai Embassy in Mexico City brought Thailand’s “Phi Ta Khon” to join the Day of the Dead parade (Día de los Muertos), organized by Mexico City’s Ministry of Culture, along Reforma Avenue in the heart of Mexico City. This marked the second consecutive year of Thailand’s participation in the celebration, one of Mexico’s most renowned festivals, where Thailand was the only foreign country invited to take part in this important event.Before the parade began, H.E. Mr. Rooge Thammongkol, Ambassador of Thailand to Mexico, led officials and staff of the Embassy, together with more than 120 Mexican participants, in observing a moment of silence to pay tribute and express their deepest respect to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The Embassy also decorated a giant Phi Ta Khon figure with a black cloth as a symbol of mourning.This year’s Phi Ta Khon procession was the result of collaboration between the Embassy and over one hundred Mexican youth volunteers who helped create the Phi Ta Khon figure and handcrafted masks. The young participants donned colorful Phi Ta Khon costumes and masks, marching to the rhythms of Isan folk music and Thai T-Pop songs played along the 8-kilometer parade route. A Thai tuk-tuk also joined the procession, drawing attention from spectators.Thailand's participation in the parade this year was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Mexico, reflecting the strength of Thailand’s Soft Power in connecting people through culture and promoting the country’s unique identity to millions of spectators and international visitors.Mexico’s Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is celebrated annually on 1–2 November to honor deceased loved ones. Homes and cemeteries across the country are decorated with marigolds and symbolic skulls. Recognized by UNESCO in 2003 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the festival continues to be celebrated each year through a grand parade organized by Mexico City’s Ministry of Culture.