Strategy เก็บบิทคอยน์เพิ่มทีเดียว 1.34 พันล้านเหรียญ ฝ่าวิกฤตภาษี-ตลาดผันผวน

Strategy has acquired 13,390 BTC for ~$1.34 billion at ~$99,856 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 15.5% YTD 2025. As of 5/11/2025, we hodl 568,840 $BTC acquired for ~$39.41 billion at ~$69,287 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/oSXRMwiTkU— Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 12, 2025