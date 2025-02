บิทคอยน์ร่วงหนัก! หลุด 83,330 ดอลลาร์ แตะระดับต่ำสุดในรอบหลายเดือน นักลงทุนเทขาย เงินไหลออกจาก ETF อย่างรุนแรง

If you're panic selling now, you're probably a noob.



A 30% correction in a #Bitcoin bull cycle is common—it dropped 53% in 2021 and still recovered to an ATH.



Buying when prices rise and selling when they fall is the worst investment strategy. Invest with a clear plan. — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) February 27, 2025