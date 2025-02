CryptoQuant ชี้บิทคอยน์แม้ไม่ใช่ขาลงแต่อาจร่วงแตะ 77,000 ดอลลาร์ - ไม่กระทบตลาดกระทิง

#Bitcoin Cost Basis at $95K:



• ETFs/Custody Wallets: $89K



• Binance Traders: $59K



• Mining Companies: $57K – Falling below this level in past downturns (May 2022, March 2020, November 2018) confirmed a bear market.



• Old Whales: $25K – Never breached historically. pic.twitter.com/QlfUx8bO08— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) February 19, 2025