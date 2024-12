หยวนดิจิทัลของจีนเจออุปสรรคใหญ่! การแข่งขันจาก Alipay และ WeChat Pay ขัดขวางการเติบโต

China faces a choice between allowing the yuan to depreciate in the face of expected tariffs (and risk triggering a negative reaction from Trump that leads to more tariffs) or waiting for the actual imposition of tariffs before allowing the yuan to move. 1/ pic.twitter.com/dUSgeO8k4b — Brad Setser (@Brad_Setser) November 26, 2024

In Chinese supermarkets, facial recognition or QR code scan (linked to your CBDC account) now is mandatory for paying your goods. Many places don't accept cash anymore. 🔊



If you are blacklisted by the Social Credit System, your payment will be denied 🚨🚨🚨



This system, if we… pic.twitter.com/x5fxl2kwqa— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 22, 2023