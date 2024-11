รุ่นนี้ไม่มีหลาบ "MicroStrategy" แตกยับสูญ 30,000 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ หลังบิทคอยน์ร่วง

WOW.



MicroStrategy stock, $MSTR, just fell a MASSIVE -35% from its peak seen on November 21st.



That's ~$30 BILLION of market cap erased in 4 trading days as #Bitcoin fell ~9% from its high.



This is one $MSTR's largest 4-day drops in history.



What just happened?



(a thread)— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 26, 2024