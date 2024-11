กระทรวงอุตฯ รัสเซีย แนะขยายเวลา 2 ปีช่วงเปลี่ยนผ่านนำรูเบิลดิจิทัลมาใช้

Russia just announced that Digital Currency trade begins in 2025 with Central Banks of #BRICS + (22). Local Currencies between nations, trading in real-time with NO SWIFT // NO DOLLAR. https://t.co/Q4LnWI4pGn pic.twitter.com/tnbCPsekg6 — Chad Steingraber (@ChadSteingraber) June 11, 2024

China faces a choice between allowing the yuan to depreciate in the face of expected tariffs (and risk triggering a negative reaction from Trump that leads to more tariffs) or waiting for the actual imposition of tariffs before allowing the yuan to move.



1/ pic.twitter.com/dUSgeO8k4b— Brad Setser (@Brad_Setser) November 26, 2024