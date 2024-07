นักวิเคราะห์เผยอะไรคือปัจจัยสำคัญที่ผลักดันให้บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นในครั้งต่อไป

Conditions for $BTC to Rise: Stablecoin Liquidity



“The bottom line is that in order for #Bitcoin to rally in earnest, we need to see an increase in stablecoin liquidity and circulating supply” – By @MAC_D46035



Read more 👇https://t.co/2XfjofHghh pic.twitter.com/uCNtzLvi2l— CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 3, 2024