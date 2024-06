พ่อรวยสอนลูก หลอนกาวเต็มปอด!! ลั่นบิทคอยน์จะแตะ $350K ในเดือน ส.ค.นี้

BITCOIN will be $350,000 by August 25, 2024 is not a lie. It’s a prediction. It’s speculation, it’s an opinion, but it’s not a lie. It’s suckers bait, but it’s not a lie becuase any prediction about the future is not a lie. I want $350,000 BITCOIN to be a fact, and I want it to…— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 5, 2024