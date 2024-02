โลกคริปโตปลอดภัยไม่มีจริง แฮ็กเกอร์เจาะกระเป๋า Ripple ฉก XRP หายร่วม 4 พันล้านบาท

It appears @Ripple was hacked for ~213M XRP ($112.5M) Source address rJNLz3A1qPKfWCtJLPhmMZAfBkutC2Qojm So far the stolen funds have been laundered through MEXC, Gate, Binance, Kraken, OKX, HTX, HitBTC, etc pic.twitter.com/HKGYsLQeMv — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) January 31, 2024

Yesterday, there was unauthorized access to a few of my personal XRP accounts (not @Ripple) – we were quickly able to catch the problem and notify exchanges to freeze the affected addresses. Law enforcement is already involved. https://t.co/T3HtKSlzLg— Chris Larsen (@chrislarsensf) January 31, 2024