เทรดเดอร์โกยกำไรเหรียญ WIF กว่า 59 ล้านบาท ด้วยทุน 7.9 ล้านบาท ใน 5 วัน

Thanks to the token $WIF, this trader turned $226K into $1.69M in 5 days.



This trader bought 19.86M $WIF between Dec 13 and 15 at an average price of $0.01137.



The 19.86M $WIF is now worth $1.69M, making ~$1.47M in 5 days.https://t.co/7QxZwvbzBA pic.twitter.com/xsBBOivbhW— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 18, 2023