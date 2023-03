"อีลัน มัสก์" ออกโรงเตือนนักพัฒนาเทคโนฯ เบรกการพัฒนา AI ชั่วคราวเหตุพบสัญญาณเตือนอันตราย

📢 We're calling on AI labs to temporarily pause training powerful models! Join FLI's call alongside Yoshua Bengio, @stevewoz , @harari_yuval , @elonmusk , @GaryMarcus & over a 1000 others who've signed: https://t.co/3rJBjDXapc A short 🧵on why we're calling for this - (1/8)— Future of Life Institute (@FLIxrisk) March 29, 2023

BREAKING: A petition is circulating to PAUSE all major AI developments. e.g. No more ChatGPT upgrades & many others. Signed by Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Stability AI CEO & 1000s of other tech leaders. Here's the breakdown: 👇 pic.twitter.com/jR4Z3sNdDw — Lorenzo Green 〰️ (@mrgreen) March 29, 2023

I respect the concerns but am not gonna sign this. LLMs won't become AGIs. They do pose societal risks, as do many things. They also have great potential for good. Social pressure for slowing R&D should be reserved for bioweapons and nukes etc. not complex cases like this.— Ben Goertzel (@bengoertzel) March 29, 2023