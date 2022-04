มหากาฬ Flash Loan เจาะระบบ DeFi ฉกเงิน Beanstalk สูญ 6 พันล้านบาท

Our initial analysis shows the @BeanstalkFarms loss is ~$182m ! Here is the breakdown of stolen assets: 79,238,241 BEAN3CRV-f, 1,637,956 BEANLUSD-f, 36,084,584 BEAN, and 0.54 UNI-V2_WETH_BEAN. https://t.co/8OzPn8F8ot— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) April 17, 2022