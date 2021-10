Edward Snowden คาดจีนแบนคริปโต จะเสริมแรงความแข็งแกร่งของ Bitcoin มากยิ่งขึ้น

จีนสั่งห้ามทุกสิ่งที่ให้อิสระแก่ผู้คน

Sometimes I think back to this and wonder how many people bought #Bitcoin then.



It's up ~10x since, despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding of—and support for—cryptocurrency.



China even banned it, but it just made Bitcoin stronger. https://t.co/pbnOFGfaVf— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 3, 2021