คบเพลิง "เอเชียนเกมส์หางโจว 2022" เปิดขายผ่านรูปแบบ NFT ใน Alipay

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games released the digital torch. It will be sold on Alipay on September 16, priced at 39 yuan each. These torches are all recorded on the AntChain (owned by Alibaba) and issued on the AntChain, with a total of 20,000 limited editions. pic.twitter.com/kqAJOXTQJA— 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) September 14, 2021